The woods overlooking Hayden Lake were quiet in the way they can only be when the trees, the ground and everything else they contain are blanketed in snow and no one is in sight.
It was then that two deer bounded across the gently sloping terrain. I paused on my cross-country skis to immerse myself in the moment. Spotting the wildlife at English Point was a highlight of eight consecutive days of Nordic skiing I engaged in earlier this winter.
A convergence of circumstances, including Lewiston’s generous snowfall that coincided with vacation days, made the streak possible, as well as my low standards. Most of the outings were short and solo, replacement for daily runs rather than elaborate outdoor adventures.
But together they added up to more. Each time, I was left with something significant, even if it was just new knowledge about what gear to wear in frigid weather or more confidence in my abilities.
And it’s impossible to ignore the obvious: Snow infuses even the most familiar places with postcard beauty.
In eight days, I was at Lewiston’s Community Park and Hells Gate State Park twice. I also went to English Point, as well as three parks in Coeur d’Alene.
My favorites were English Point, one of the Hells Gate excursions and Ramsey Park at Coeur d’Alene.
I discovered English Point cycling around Hayden Lake last fall. I didn’t have time to stop but put it on my list to explore later.
The setting was pristine, especially for how close it is to housing developments. Since the trails aren’t groomed for skiing, it presented interesting technical challenges. At least four times, I climbed over logs without taking off my skis or falling.
I enjoyed testing my navigation expertise too. More than once, I got a little lost before finding my bearings.
Closer to home, conditions at Hells Gate were the best I’ve ever encountered in at least two decades. A friend, who is an avid skier, was along, and understood how rare the experience was.
Like English Point, Hells Gate isn’t intended for skiing of any kind. But if there’s enough snow there to ski, chances are the roads to destination ski areas are treacherous.
We skied a long loop starting at the Lewis & Clark Discovery Center, venturing through the day-use and campground areas along the Snake River.
Then we went up a hill and into the adjacent Hells Gate Habitat Management Unit before circling back, descending in deep, fluffy snow, instead of bumping over rocks or gathering half a foot of slush on the bottoms of the skis, as I have in previous years.
I visited Ramsey Park in Coeur d’Alene on the second-to-last day of the streak, when much of the snow had turned into ice. It was as close as I ever get to being bored with skiing. But just before the remainder of my enthusiasm evaporated, I spotted a flock of wild turkeys — dozens strong — sheltering along the edge of the trail. I stopped to listen and watch, appreciating their almost prehistoric appearance before heading back to my car.
As I write this, the last of the Lewiston snow is being washed away by rain. Its disappearance makes me even more thrilled that I grabbed the opportunities nature opened, even though some were narrow.
As soon as more snow falls or I have the time to head to better ski areas, I am ready.
