Colton KCs' steelhead derby set for early November

COLTON — The Colton Knights of Columbus Council will hold its Tom Weber Memorial Steelhead Derby on Nov. 5 and 6.
The fishing portion of the longtime annual event has been held only two times in the previous six years. Closed seasons and restricted harvest regulations adopted in response to depressed runs and the COVID-19 pandemic have derailed recent iterations.
But fishing is on this year and the event kicks off at noon Nov. 5 and will end at 3 p.m. Nov. 6. Weigh stations will be located at Nisqually John Landing, Blyton Landing and near the Greenbelt Boat Ramp in Clarkston.
A German sausage dinner, raffle and award ceremony will be held following the derby. Prizes will be awarded for the six heaviest fish; heaviest weight of total fish caught by one angler; by a drawing of successful anglers; smallest fish; drawing of all entries; and a drawing of all anglers younger than 16 years of age. The award for the heaviest fish is $100.
Interested anglers may request registration information by mailing or calling the following:
Gary Riedner, 1001 Bald Butte Road, Colton, WA 99113; (509) 229-3570.
Nick Weber, 201 Bald Butte Road, Colton, WA 99113; (509) 592-0669.
S&S Custom Cabinets, 609 Broadway St. (U.S. Highway 195), Colton, WA 99113; Greg Schultheis, (509) 229-3981.
The entry fee of $20 must be received before Nov. 5. The post-derby dinner will be held starting at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Guardian-Angel St. Boniface School Gym in Colton. Raffle tickets will be available in advance or at the door for $1 each, 6 for $5, or 12 for $10. A separate raffle for a steelhead fishing rod will be held. Tickets for that drawing will be $2 each or 3 for $5.
Colton Knights of Columbus is a charitable organization and uses the proceeds from the Steelhead Derby to support many community charities and activities including scholarships, food baskets, youth activities, Coats for Kids and local schools.