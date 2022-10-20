Colton KCs' steelhead derby set for early November

In this photo taken during the 2012 Tom Weber Knights of Columbus Steelhead Derby steelhead derby, then 11-year-old Emily Schultheis of Colton holds a 15-pound, 10-ounce steelhead she caught.

 Courtesy photo

COLTON — The Colton Knights of Columbus Council will hold its Tom Weber Memorial Steelhead Derby on Nov. 5 and 6.

The fishing portion of the longtime annual event has been held only two times in the previous six years. Closed seasons and restricted harvest regulations adopted in response to depressed runs and the COVID-19 pandemic have derailed recent iterations.

