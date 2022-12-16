City of Rocks National Reserve expands

A summer sunrise overlooking Graham Canyon, which is adjacent to the boundary of City of Rocks National Reserve. The National Park Service announced it has acquired the property. SAVANA JONES City of Rocks National Reserve

 Savana Jones/National Park Service

Idahoans can explore an additional 105 acres of newly acquired property at the City of Rocks National Reserve in southern Idaho near Almo, the National Park Service announced recently.

The property, known as the Graham Creek Canyon, is located along the northeastern boundary of the reserve. According to a news release from the National Park Service, it features about 100 acres of granite outcrops, aspen groves, Graham Creek and overwintering locations for moose. In addition, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is purchasing 260 acres of land adjacent to the newly acquired National Park Service property.

