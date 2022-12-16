City of Rocks National Reserve expands

Idahoans can explore an additional 105 acres of newly acquired property at the City of Rocks National Reserve in southern Idaho near Almo, the National Park Service announced recently.
The property, known as the Graham Creek Canyon, is located along the northeastern boundary of the reserve. According to a news release from the National Park Service, it features about 100 acres of granite outcrops, aspen groves, Graham Creek and overwintering locations for moose. In addition, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is purchasing 260 acres of land adjacent to the newly acquired National Park Service property.
According to the news release, the department is purchasing the property from The Conservation Fund, an environmental nonprofit. The existing Castle Rocks State Park is adjacent to City of Rocks. The purchases will result in an additional 365 acres of new public recreational access in Graham Canyon.
“This purchase has been an excellent example of federal and state agencies, The Conservation Fund and private landowners coming together to preserve an area of unique beauty and natural and cultural resources,” said Tara McClure-Cannon, the acting superintendent for City of Rocks National Reserve.
McClure-Cannon said the public can start visiting the property immediately but will face limited road access until next summer, when road construction will begin. About 5 acres of the acquired National Park Service property will allow for the road construction.
“Those looking to experience the new property will be able to hike in along the proposed access easement from the county road on the east side or hike in from Indian Grove,” she said in the news release.
City of Rocks National Reserve was established in November 1988 under the Arizona-Idaho Conservation Act of 1988 and receives more than 120,000 visits each year. It offers seasonal recreational activities including hiking, climbing, mountain biking and skiing. With the recent acquisition, the reserve now consists of about 10,130 acres of federal lands, 3,745 acres of private lands and 640 acres of state park land for a total of more than 14,500 acres.
The National Park Service encourages visitors to check in with the visitor center to obtain a map of the property if they are planning a visit to Graham Creek Canyon this winter. The park service said cross country skiing and snowshoeing may be options in the coming months depending on weather conditions.
