Steelhead: Dworshak Hatchery produces and releases 2.1 million steelhead smolts each year. The hatchery was constructed in an effort to mitigate for the loss of the famous, large-bodied wild steelhead that once returned to the upper reaches of the North Fork of the Clearwater River. The run was wiped out by the construction of Dworshak Dam, which was built as part of the federal government’s effort to control flooding on the Columbia River. The dam and hatchery are within the Nez Perce Reservation but the tribe was not consulted prior to their construction in the 1960s and early 1970s.
Spring Chinook: The hatchery produces 1.64 million spring chinook each year to replace losses caused by the four lower Snake River dams. Money from the Lower Snake River Compensation Program funds the production.
Two years ago, the tribe secured grant money from the Pacific Treaty Fund to raise an additional 500,000 spring chinook at the hatchery as part of an effort to provide more food for endangered southern resident killer whales. Those fish were released for the first time this spring. The tribe hopes the chinook provide food for the whales, but those that survive will return to the basin as adults.
Coho: The tribe produces 500,000 coho at the hatchery. The fish are then transferred to Kooskia National Fish Hatchery, where they are reared. Coho in the Snake River Basin were declared functionally extinct in the mid-1980s. A short time later, the tribe fought to begin a reintroduction program. It took two decades, but coho now regularly return to the Snake River and provide harvest opportunities for tribal and nontribal anglers.
Kelts: The tribe also rehabilitates post-spawn steelhead at the hatchery. Unlike salmon, steelhead have the ability to return to the ocean after spawning and to eventually spawn a second time. But doing so is made nearly impossible by the eight federal dams on the lower Snake and Columbia rivers. The tribe intercepts the fish known as kelts, rehabilitates them at the hatchery and releases them to spawn a second time. The effort is designed to increase the number of wild steelhead in the basin. The kelt program will soon be moved to the Nez Perce Tribal Hatchery.
Kooskia Hatchery: The tribe also rears 650,000 spring chinook at Kooskia National Fish Hatchery. The tribe took over management of the hatchery in 2005.
Nez Perce Tribal Hatchery: Built in 2003, the hatchery produces 1.4 million fall chinook and 825,000 spring chinook for release into the Clearwater River Basin. The tribe also operates several fall chinook acclimation sites where fall chinook are placed prior to release and a Pacific lamprey program at the hatchery.
Total: The tribe, in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Army Corps of Engineers, is responsible for 80% of the salmon and steelhead released in the Clearwater River Basin.
Source: Becky Johnson, production director of the Nez Perce Tribe’s Department of Fisheries Resources Management.