Pheasant hunters could see more birds than they have in several years, according to surveys conducted by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Those pursuing other upland game birds like gray partridge and valley quail should also find more birds this fall.
Results from recently completed surveys, in which biologists drive predetermined routes around dawn to count the number of birds and broods they observe, were up across the board compared to 2019.
Pheasants, one of the most prized bird species, had the biggest jump. Biologists counted 86 adult pheasants during the surveys and 13 broods of young birds, representing a 258 percent increase for adults and a 333 percent increase for broods. Last year, they counted 24 adults and three broods and in 2018 they only saw 13 adults and no young birds. Biologists counted an average of five chicks per brood during the 2020 survey.
This year’s pheasant count also exceeded the long-term trend. The 10-year survey average for pheasants is 40.4 adult birds and 4.8 broods. However, this year’s results are far from a high-water mark. That was set in 2005, when 199 pheasants were counted.
Game bird populations can fluctuate dramatically from year to year based on weather, habitat condition and predation. According to a report accompanying survey routes, the winter of 2019-20 was relatively mild and did not produce conditions that would be expected to lead to higher-than-normal levels of winter mortality. Spring weather can also make or break bird populations. The birds depend on ample moisture in the spring that prods healthy growth of grasses and shrubs and produces abundant insect populations that serve as a food source. But spring rains can also be deadly. If the moisture, coupled with cool temperatures, overlaps the time when game bird chicks are hatching, it can lead to hypothermia in the young animals and failed hatches. When this happens, adult birds often renest and produce a second clutch of chicks.
Overall the spring of 2020 was wetter and cooler than normal.
Quail also saw a bump this year. Surveyors tallied 239 in 2020, compared to just 85 last year, for an increase of 181 percent. The 10-year average is 152.3.
Gray partridge, also known as Hungarian partridge or simply Huns, saw a modest bump. Surveyors counted 75, a 23 percent increase of the 61 counted in 2019. The 10-year average for Huns is 102.6
Biologists also saw 133 large raptors that can prey on upland game birds, an increase of 105 percent. But they counted only six coyotes, down 33 percent of last year’s nine.
The agency doesn’t survey chukar or forest grouse populations, and wildlife officials in southeastern Washington don’t conduct game bird surveys.
In other upland hunting news, the Idaho Fish and Game department is asking bird hunters in some places, like the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area, to donate a fully feathered wing from each bird they harvest. The agency has placed “wing barrels” at several locations on the wildlife area were hunters can deposit them. The collected wings help the agency track bird populations and harvest levels.
Idaho Fish and Game is expanding its put-and-take pheasant program. The agency has plans to stock 34,000 pheasants at 22 locations, including some in the Clearwater Region. Last year, the agency released 21,000 birds.
“Pheasants are the most popular game bird species for upland game hunters in the state,” said Jeff Knetter, upland game and migratory game bird coordinator at Boise. “Hunters and supporters of pheasant hunting asked us to expand the pheasant stocking program to include additional properties, and we now provide that opportunity.”
Hunters 18 or older must have an upland game bird permit to hunt properties where pheasants are stocked, even if those areas are not on the state’s wildlife management areas. In the Clearwater Region, that includes the Palouse Youth Access Yes area west of Potlatch, Petersen Loop Access Yes area north of Juliaetta, the Genesee Access Yes area near Genesee and the Red Bird portion of the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management area south of Lewiston.
The permit is only required if a person hunts pheasants on properties where pheasants are stocked and allows a hunter to take up to six pheasants per permit, but only two per day. Additional permits may be purchased. Each property where a permit is required will be clearly marked with signs designating it as an upland game bird permit release area.
Hunters must also register online to hunt the Clearwater Region’s pheasant release areas by visiting idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/pheasant/stocking.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.