IDFG investigating moose poaching incidents
ELK RIVER — Conservation officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are investigating the killings of two moose near Isabella Road on Saturday.
They are attempting to locate a red 2007 to 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck that was seen leaving the area. According to a news release from the department, the truck had new wood racks on the bed that extended to about the same height as the cab. Witnesses reported seeing a black lab in the bed of the truck and seeing the vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Both moose were taken from the scene.
“Neither one of these moose would have been legal with the available tags for the hunting unit,” said Senior Conservation Officer Brian Perkes.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Perkes at (208) 969-1605 or contact the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous.
Three deer slaughtered, left to waste in fields
KEUTERVILLE — Conservation officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are investigating cases of three deer that were found shot and left to waste in farm fields near here.
Two deer were discovered Saturday and one on Sunday. All three deer were highly visible from roadways.
The first, a whitetail doe, was found off Agnew Road near its intersection of Keuterville Road. The animal had been gut shot and left in a stubble field. According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the deer appeared to have been shot late at night last Friday or early Saturday morning. The meat was salvaged by the department and given to a local family.
The second deer, a 4x4 whitetail buck, was found off Rolling Hills Road about three miles outside of Ferdinand. It was also gut shot and left in a stubble field at about the same time period as the doe.
A third deer was found Sunday off Hussman Mill Road near its intersection with Keuterville Road. The whitetail doe was also gut shot and left to waste in a pasture. It appears to have been there for several days.
Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call officer Erin Landers at (208) 792-7807 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous.
Open fly-tying session set fo Tuesday at North 40
Local fly-tying enthusiasts will hold an open tying session from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room of the North 40 store in Lewiston.
The session is not associated with local fly fishing groups. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment and materials, but there are a limited number of loaner vises, tools and materials for use.
Learn about lichens at Tuesday talk in Lewiston
Meaghan Petix, a doctoral student at the Washington State University School of Biological Sciences, will give a presentation about lichen at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Clearwater Regional Office in Lewiston.
Petix will speak at a Lewis-Clark Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalists. She is researching nitrogen deposition in the North Cascade Mountains by using lichens and will speak about the biology and ecology of lichens and how to identify them.
The Fish and Game office is at 3316 16th St. in Lewiston.
WDNR to discuss Steptoe Butte prairie acquisition
MOSCOW — A presentation on an effort by the Washington Department of Natural Resources to acquire private native Palouse prairie on Steptoe Butte will be given at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the 1912 Center here.
Eric Anderson and Joan Folwell will speak at the meeting of the Palouse Audubon Society. Anderson received a graduate certificate in restoration ecology and a Master’s Degree in natural resources from the University of Idaho. Folwell is board member of the Palouse Prairie Foundation and part owner of the property on the butte.
Birding expedition to Anatone Flats is Saturday
ANATONE — The Canyon Birders will visit Anatone Flats near here during a bird-watching expedition Saturday.
Those interested in attending can meet at 8 a.m. in the southern portion of the marina parking lot at Swallows Park. The trip will last about three-quarters of the day.