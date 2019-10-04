IDFG investigates shooting of elk
OROFINO — Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers are investigating the shooting and wounding of an elk Tuesday off of Harmony Heights Loop Road near here.
According to a news release from the agency, a local landowner reported hearing a shots in area at about 9 p.m. The landowner discovered a wounded elk early the next morning. There is no open hunting season for elk in the area. A Clearwater County deputy was called to dispatch the elk, and Fish and Game conservation officers determined the animal was shot in the spine with a rifle.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Conservation Officer John McLain at (208) 827-1488 or call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline (800) 632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
Bird-watchers plan Mann Lake outing
The Canyon Birders will lead a bird-watching walk Saturday at Mann Lake near Lewiston.
Those interested in participating can meet at the lake’s boat ramp parking at 8 a.m. The group will walk around the lake’s exposed mudflats to see migrating shorebirds and waterfowl.
Memorial bow shoot is Saturday
ASOTIN — A bow shoot will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Bennett Building of the Asotin County Fairgrounds in honor of Ryan Rigney who was killed in a hunting accident last fall.
The event will benefit the the Ryan Rigney Vo-Tech Scholarship and the Rigney Athletic Fund. They were created to provide deserving students the opportunity to learn lifelong skills and to support student athletes.
The cost is $10 for kids between 12 and 17. Those younger than 12 can shoot for free. The cost for adults is $20. More information is available at on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ryanrigneyscholarshipfoundation/.
Nisbet to speak at Fly Casters meeting
MOSCOW — Jack Nisbet will speak at a Clearwater Fly Casters meeting at the Best Western Plus University Inn here Wednesday.
The meeting starts with a 5:30 p.m. social hour, dinner will be served at 6:30, and the program by Nisbet will start at 7:30.
Nisbet is a Spokane-based teacher, naturalist and author. His talk “No Fish in the Net: David Thompson and the Native Fish of the Inland Northwest 1807-1812,” examines Thompson, a fur agent and cartographer who traveled through the drainages of the eastern Columbia River Basin catching fish and interacting with Indian tribes.
IDFG to stock pheasants at two areas
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will be stocking pheasants at two Access Yes! Areas in north central Idaho this fall.
Birds will be planted at the Palouse River Upland Game Area near Potlatch and the Peterson Loop site north of Juliaetta. Releases will begin during the youth only season that runs from Saturday through next Friday and during the general season that opens Oct. 12 and runs through December.
Birds planted at the area will be banded, and the agency is asking hunters to report how many they shoot by calling (208) 799-5010. Those who report their harvest will be entered into a drawing with prizes to be awarded at the end of the season.
The Palouse River Upland Game Area is limited to five youth and mentor pairs each day. Hunt day sign-ups are done on the internet at http://bit.ly/3524iO5. Youth hunters must be 17 or younger, have a license or hunting passport, and be accompanied by a licensed adult. Mentors may also harvest pheasants when accompanying a young hunter.
The Peterson Loop area is limited to 30 hunters per week. Online sign-up is required at http://bit.ly/2AG1eJK.
Fly fishing get-together is Thursday
Roger Long, of Clarkston, will speak about fly fishing while backpacking at a Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Thursday at the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston.
The meeting begins with a social hour and dinner at 6 p.m., and Long’s presentation will start at 7.
Dinner is $19.50. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by contacting Greg Paris at parisall@cableone.net or (509) 758-1174 by Monday.
IDFG: Hunters, review trespass laws
BOISE — Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials are urging hunters to brush up on the state’s trespass laws that changed in 2018.
In brief, the agency said hunters must have permission to hunt on private land, and it is their responsibility to know if they are on private land.
Two years ago, the requirements covering how landowners must post their land changed, and fines for trespassing were increased.
“Trespass laws have changed, but the core philosophies have not,” said Idaho Fish and Game’s Enforcement Bureau Chief Greg Wooten. “It’s still the sportsman’s responsibility to know when they’re on private property and obtain permission to be there.”
Details on the state’s trespass laws and the changes implemented two years ago are available at http://bit.ly/2IlMOCD.