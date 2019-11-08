Fishing guide to speak at flycasters’ meeting
Dylan McGregor will talk about fly fishing in southwestern Idaho and Alaska at a Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting at the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston Thursday.
McGregor is a fishing guide in Alaska and previously was the manager at Lewiston’s North 40 Fly Shop.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. with a social hour. A dinner, which costs $19.50, will be served at 7 p.m., and McGregor’s presentation will follow. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP by contacting Greg Paris at parisall@cableone.net or (509) 758-1174 by Sunday.
Army of volunteers sought for conservation advisory posts
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office is recruiting 50 volunteers to fill positions on its 17 advisory committees, which evaluate grant proposals for parks, boating infrastructure, working farms and forests, and habitat conservation statewide.
“As one of the state’s biggest investors in Washington’s outdoors, we want our state’s network of parks, trails, boating facilities and habitat to reflect the broad community of people who visit and protect these special places,” said Kaleen Cottingham, director of the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office in a news release. “Volunteer advisory committee members help us ensure that we’re incorporating different perspectives when selecting projects that impact how everyone in Washington experiences the outdoors, now and in the future.”
The agency’s roughly 200 volunteer advisory committee members help the officials evaluate about 650 grant applications every two years.
Volunteers with experience or interest in buying, developing or protecting land or conserving working forests and farms are encouraged to apply to fill vacancies. More information is available at http://bit.ly/2rdHMlQ.
4-H training planned at shooting range near Lapwai
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club Shooting Range near here will be partially reserved for use by 4-H firearms and hunting trainers.
The six-bench side will be used by the group Saturday morning and afternoon, and the classroom will be used in the afternoon and evening. On Sunday, the group will use the classroom.
Friends of the Clearwater bash is Saturday
MOSCOW — The public is invited to the Friends of the Clearwater Annual Meeting and Gathering at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center here.
The end-of-the-year celebration features a community covered-dish dinner, silent auction, awards ceremony, cash bar and more. The event is family friendly.
Open house planned at North Fork Ranger District
OROFINO — Andrew Skowlund, ranger of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest’s North Fork District will hold an open house from 3-6 p.m. at the new North Fork Ranger District office here Thursday.
The office is adjacent to the agency’s old office at 12740 U.S. Highway 12. Refreshments will be served, and Smokey Bear will be available to greet the public between 4 and 5 p.m.
Timber salvage project to close certain roads
KOOSKIA — A U.S. Forest Service project to reduce fuels, roadside hazards and timber loss caused by a spruce beetle outbreak will close Forest Service Roads 1129 and 1129D starting Monday.
Harvesting operations on the Marek salvage timber sale will be located adjacent to the roads, which will close to ensure public safety. Forest Service officials are coordinating with the local snowmobile grooming board to ensure public safety for recreational use of the area. Log hauling will occur on Forest Service roads 286, 470, 1129 and 1129D, with loaded trucks traveling toward Kooskia. The logging trucks will use CB channel 7, and the public is encouraged to as well.
The operations are expected to last through the end of December.