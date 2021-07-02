Public help sought in elk poaching case
HEADQUARTERS — Conservation officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are investigating a cow elk that was shot and left to waste about a half mile north of here off of Forest Service Road 246.
Anyone with information about the incident may contact Senior Conservation Officer Dave Beaver at (208) 791-5118 or the Citizens Against Poaching line at (800) 632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous, and cash rewards are available if the information is sufficient for a citation or a warrant to be issued.
Hells Canyon Coastal Conservation banquet tickets on sale
Tickets are available for the July 15 Hells Canyon chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association banquet at the Holiday Inn of Clarkston.
The fifth annual event will start at 5 p.m. and include include auctions, raffles and games. An annual CCA membership is included in the ticket prices of $65 per person, $120 for couples and $450 for a reserved table of eight.
Among the items to be auctioned or raffled are regional fishing trips, Gonzaga University men’s basketball tickets, artwork, fishing gear, outdoor equipment and more. Money raised from the event will be used to protect marine resources in the state and region.
More information and tickets are available by calling the group at (360) 694-4300 or visiting ccawashington.org/hellscanyon.
Public comment period open on Ice Harbor plan
BURBANK, Wash. — The Army Corps of Engineers is accepting public comments on its recently issued draft Ice Harbor Master Plan and accompanying documents.
When complete the new plan will replace the 1977 master plan that guides how the corps manages federal land surrounding Lake Sacajawea behind Ice Harbor Dam. The plan does not address dam operations such as spill, fish passage or possible breaching.
The Corps will be accepting comments from through July 30. The draft plan is available at bit.ly/2Tq8whx.
Grant will keep trails open in Pomeroy district
POMEROY — The Washington Recreation and Conservation officer has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Pomeroy Ranger District Umatilla National Forest to maintain off-road vehicle trails.
According to a news release from the office, the ranger district will use the funding to clear debris, fix trail surfaces, maintain trail structures and inspect and maintain bridges. The work will help keep the trails open to the public, improve safety and protect habitat. The district’s trails provide the only off-highway vehicle opportunities on federal lands in the northern Blue Mountains. The Forest Service will contribute $58,000 in matching money that could include, materials, equipment and labor.
Free shooting day at range near Lapwai
LAPWAI — Shooting at the Lewis Clark Wildlife Ranger near here will be free on Sunday in honor of the Fourth of July and America’s military personnel.
If the temperature exceeds 95 degrees, shooting will be limited to no more than 100 yards because of dry conditions and fire danger in the area.
Clearwater River cleanup is July 10
KOOSKIA — The volunteer group River Access for Tomorrow will hold its annual Clearwater River cleanup July 10.
Members of the group will float the river in rafts and drift boats and pick up trash and litter from beaches between the Kooskia and Kamiah bridges over U.S. Highway 12. Signup is from 10-11 a.m. at the Kooskia Bridge. A barbecue will follow the event, and prizes will be awarded to participants.
More information is available by contacting Tim Rivers at (208) 743-7025.
Umatilla forest officials further restrict fire use
PENDLETON, Ore. — Umatilla National Forest officials have implemented Phase B of Public Use Restrictions because of high fire danger.
Under the rules, campfires are only allowed at designated campgrounds and recreation sites. Liquefied or bottled gas stoves and heaters are allowed for cooking and heating. A list of designated recreation sites is available on the forest’s website.
Operating an internal combustion engine, such as a chain saw, is prohibited without a valid permit. Commercial and personal use firewood permits are regulated by the conditions of the permit and separate from these restrictions.
Generators are allowed in the center of an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is cleared of all flammable material, when fully contained within a pickup truck bed that is devoid of all flammable material, when factory installed in a recreational vehicle and the generator exhaust discharge is located in the center of an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is cleared of all flammable material.
Smoking is only allowed within enclosed vehicles, buildings and at developed recreation sites or when stopped in an area cleared of all flammable material.
Motor vehicles must stay on forest roads and trails, except for the purposes of going to or from campsites located within 300 feet of an open road.