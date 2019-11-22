Pine Bar boat ramp extention work set to begin on Dec. 2
COTTONWOOD — Construction on the Pine Bar boat ramp on the Salmon River near here is set to begin Dec. 2 and will cause a temporary closure of the ramp and the adjacent parking area, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.
The closure is expected to extend through February unless work is completed ahead of schedule.
The boat ramp is a key access point to the lower Salmon River for floaters and fishermen. To better accommodate increased launch traffic and to address safety concerns, the existing ramp will be extended farther into the river, and a new 14-foot-wide concrete ramp will be constructed on the upstream side of the current ramp.
The Pine Bar campground and day use area will remain open throughout the construction period.
Cook and Sons LLC, a construction company from Grangeville, is the contractor for the project.
The Bureau of Land Management suggests several alternate launch sites along the lower Salmon, including Slate Creek, Hammer Creek and Lucile recreation areas or the White Bird gravel pit ramp. More information is available at https://www.blm.gov/visit/lower-salmon-river.
Public’s help sought in case of whitetail poached near Weippe
WEIPPE — Conservation officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are seeking information about a whitetail buck shot on Brown’s Ridge Road about 8 miles southeast of here.
Officer Dave Beaver was notified by a hunter that he found the deer, a mature 4x4 buck, about 30 yards off the road in a clearcut on Nov. 7. According to a news release from the agency, it appears that the deer may have been shot with a rifle at night. Nothing was salvaged from the animal.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Beaver at (208) 791-5118 or contact the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous.
Information sought on elk allegedly poached by three men near Weippe
WEIPPE — Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers are seeking information about an incident in which three men allegedly hauled a dead elk out of a clearcut off of O’Mill Road above the O’Mill railway siding near here on Nov 8.
The siding is a short spur used to store rail cars. A sportsman who witnessed the incident said the elk was loaded into the back of a newer black Ford F150 pickup truck and then covered with firewood. There was no elk season open in the area at the time.
Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is encouraged to call Senior Conservation Officer Dave Beaver at (208) 791-5118 or contact the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous.
Dworshak Dam Visitor Center announces holiday closures
AHSAHKA —Dworshak Dam Visitor Center will be temporarily closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and next Friday and then again for the Christmas and New Years holiday period from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1.
Boat ramps at Big Eddy and Bruce’s Eddy will remain open for use during the visitor center closures.