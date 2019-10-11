Poached buck found near Weippe
WEIPPE — A whitetail buck was shot and left to waste near Mile Marker 7 on Lacy Meadows Road at its junction with Brown’s Ridge Road near here, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
The buck was found at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, before deer hunting season had opened in the area. According to the release, Fish and Game officers believe the deer was shot in the dark with the aid of artificial light either Monday night or early Tuesday morning. The head and part of the animal were taken. A local landowner reported a large whitetail buck had previously been seen in the area.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Sr. Conservation Officer Dave Beaver at (208) 791-5118 or call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline (800) 632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
Steelhead run collapse is subject of Wednesday meeting
MOSCOW — The Friends of the Clearwater will hold a 7 p.m. public meeting about the collapse of B-run steelhead in the Clearwater River at the Great Room of the 1912 Center here Wednesday.
Speakers will include members of the Nez Perce Tribe, retired fish biologists and members of the conservation community.
Check out migrating shorebirds, waterfowl Saturday
The Canyon Birders will lead a bird-watching walk Saturday at Mann Lake near Lewiston.
Those interested can meet at the lake’s boat ramp parking area at 8 a.m. The group will explore the exposed mud flats around the lake while looking for migrating shorebirds and waterfowl.
Two to speak at Latah Wildlife Association meeting
MOSCOW — Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Brad Melton and Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologist Tiege Ulschmid will speak at a 6 p.m. Latah Wildlife Association meeting at the Farm Bureau Building here Tuesday, an event open to association members and nonmembers alike.
Melton will take questions from the audience about Idaho Fish and Game programs, issues and the future. Ulschmid will present information about DNA testing of steelhead in the Clearwater Region.
The association works on and promotes activities and projects that protect, improve and provide habitat for wildlife and projects that benefit both game and nongame species on the Palouse.
Washington deer, waterfowl seasons open Tuesday
OLYMPIA — Some of Washington’s most popular hunting seasons will get underway Tuesday, when modern firearm deer hunters and waterfowl hunters take to the field.
“Overall, hunters should expect good opportunities for mule deer along the east slopes of the Cascades in Chelan and Okanogan counties, good opportunities for whitetail deer in northeast Washington, and good to excellent opportunities for blacktail deer throughout western Washington,” said Brock Hoenes, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife deer and elk manager.
While hunting prospects in many areas are good, some deer and elk populations are rebuilding, Hoenes said.
“Opportunities will be limited for elk hunters in eastern Washington this year, but elk hunters west of the Cascades can expect seasons similar to last year, with the best opportunities being associated with the Willapa Hills and Mount St. Helens elk herds,” he said. “All indications are the blacktail deer and most elk populations west of the Cascades have remained stable.”
Duck, goose, coot and snipe seasons open on Tuesday as well.
“Hunters have been among the nation’s largest contributors to conservation, donating time and paying for programs that benefit America’s wildlife — and all who enjoy the outdoors,” said Eric Gardner, the agency’s wildlife program director. “Now is a great time to celebrate our hunting tradition. I’m anticipating a great year, and I look forward to getting out and hunting with my new dog.”
“Favorable habitat conditions and breeding pair counts from Washington, Alaska and portions of Canada indicate a strong fall flight,” said Kyle Spragens, the agency’s waterfowl manager.
“Weather is a key ingredient to successful waterfowl hunting, but is the most difficult to anticipate,” Spragens said. “Waterfowl hunters have a first chance on local birds until the northern birds are ushered into the state from Alaska and Canada by low-pressure weather systems. Things seem to be shaping up nicely, with early season rains and colder temperatures settling into the north.”
Weed control project planned along Bill Chipman Palouse Trail
PULLMAN — Weeds are being be sprayed along the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail through Wednesday, according to a news release from the Whitman County Parks Department.
Precise times and days of herbicide application will be determined based on weather conditions. Areas will be clearly posted during spray work.
WDFW seeks citizen advisers for wolf management
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking candidates to serve for the next three years on the citizen committee that advises the department on wolf recovery and management.
The Wolf Advisory Group, also known as the WAG, was formed in 2013 with nine members representing the interests of environmentalists, hunters, livestock producers and other stakeholders. In 2015, the department increased the group’s size to 18 members to better reflect the diversity of perspectives on wolf conservation and management.
“This group has been extremely helpful in advising the department on the challenging issue of recovering and managing gray wolves in our state,” said department director Kelly Susewind. “We are looking for candidates who value working cooperatively with others to develop management recommendations to advise the agency.”
There are four vacancies on the advisory group. The department is looking to recruit individuals who represent environmentalist, hunter, livestock producer and at-large identity groups. Candidates must value compromise and cohesion on issues, with the intent to resolve conflicts.
More information is available http://bit.ly/322XOg2.