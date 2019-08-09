Two ATV rides are slated for NPC Forest backcountry in August
KELLY FORKS — The group Public Lands Access Year-round will lead two all-terrain-vehicle rides in the backcountry of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest near here Aug. 17 and 18.
The first ride, on Aug. 17, will start at 9 a.m., cover 70 miles and pass through three national forests. The riders will start from their campsite at the “Old Diamond Camp” along the North Fork of the Clearwater River in Black Canyon. They will proceed up to Hoodoo Pass and into Montana, then turn north and back into Idaho following a series of roads. They will pass Missoula Lake and Oregon Peak, drop down to and cross the St. Joe River and eventually head back south and return to the Old Diamond Camp, making a large loop. The ride will conclude about 4 or 5 p.m. It is open to ATVs and utility-task vehicles.
On Aug. 18, the group will travel from Old Diamond Camp to Fish Lake starting at 9 a.m. The 6-mile ride along the Fish Lake Trail is open to vehicles no wider than 50 inches.
The Old Diamond Camp is along Forest Road 250 and the North Fork of the Clearwater River in Black Canyon. It is a few miles short of the Cedars Campground. It can be reached by traveling along Forest Road 250 from Pierce. Trip leaders recommend people with recreational vehicles reach the camp by traveling along the 250 Road from Pierce, then turning right onto Forest Road 255 at Kelly Forks and following the 255 Road until it connects with the 250 Road. From there, turn right and travel about 2.5 miles to the camp.
More information is available by contacting Steve Rodgers at (208) 791-2825 or Alex Irby at (208) 816-6746.
Sheriff’s office to teach boater safety course next week
COLFAX — The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office will teach a boater safety course on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Public Service Building at 310 Main St. here.
The course, which is seven hours long, will be broken into two sessions. The first on Tuesday will be held from 6-9:30 p.m., and the second will be held Wednesday, also from 6-9:30 p.m.
The course will satisfy Washington’s requirement that boaters born after Jan 1, 1955, carry a boater education card when operating a boat with a 15-horsepower or greater engine on the state’s waterways.
It will cover the basics of safe boating and be taught by Deputy John Guidice. Those who plan to attend are asked to contact Guidice at johng@whitmancounty.net. The cost of the course is $10.
Fish reintroduction and habitat restoration are talk topics
COLFAX — Biologist Thomas Biladeau will talk about regional fish reintroduction and habitat restoration efforts at 6 p.m. Monday at the Colfax Library.
Those who attend will hear about past, present and future land management and fisheries management within the historic territory of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe. The presentation is part of the library’s “Science on the Palouse” series.
Sign-ups on for hunter ed classes taught by Clarkston duo
Registration is open for a Washington hunter education class to be taught by Ron Landrus and Dallas Hohnsbehn of Clarkston.
Those interested in the course, which starts Sept. 3 and runs through Sept. 14, can pick up an information sheet at Schurman’s True Value Hardware in downtown Clarkston and register online at http://bit.ly/2KqN83f.
All classroom sessions will be at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St. in Clarkston. The first class is from 5:30-8 p.m. Other classes will be from 6-8 p.m Sept. 4 to 6 and Sept. 9 to 11. The Sept. 12 class will be from 5-8 p.m. A field course with live fire of a .243-caliber rifle and 20-gauge shotgun will be Sept. 14, with the time and place announced during the classroom sessions.
Students must attend all classes to pass. Parents of students younger than 18 are required to attend the first class, and parents of students age 11 or younger must attend all of the classes.
There is no charge for the class. Costs are covered by Schurman’s and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
More information is available by contacting Landrus at (509) 758-3122 or Hohnsbehn at (509) 758-7006.
New 3-mile biking trail is now open at Brundage Mountain
McCALL — Brundage Mountain opened its new Lakeview Vista Trail, part of the resort’s network of mountain biking trails.
The 3-mile trail wraps around the south end of Brundage Mountain, offering views of Payette Lake and the Lakeview Bowl.
It is accessible from the Brundage Mountain summit via South Lodge Lane and Lookout Road. Highlights of the trail include a moderate rolling pitch, wildflower meadows and unrivaled views. To the south, riders will enjoy views of Payette Lake, McCall and Long Valley. The east-facing portion of the trail features views of the Salmon River Mountains and the North Fork Payette River drainage.
“The Lakeview Vista Trail is an important piece in the trail system and a symbol of the future of mountain biking at Brundage Mountain,” said Brundage Mountain General Manager Ken Rider. “Our goal is to continue to create new trails and refine existing trails so that the Brundage Mountain Bike Park experience appeals to riders of all disciplines and ability levels now and into the future.”
Lift-served biking is available via the BlueBird Express, which runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Cross country riders can use the trail seven days a week during daylight hours. More information is available www.brundage.com.
Entry for second drawing for controlled hunts ends Thursday
BOISE — Hunters who were unsuccessful in the first drawing for Idaho big game controlled hunts still have a chance at more than 2,540 tags available in the second controlled hunt drawing.
According to a news release from the agency, there are 1,123 deer tags, 1,259 elk tags, 127 pronghorn tags and 34 black bear tags available. A list of tags by hunt number is available on at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/controlled/2019-second-drawing.
The application period closes at midnight Thursday. Hunters can apply at Fish and Game license vendors, by telephone at (800) 554-8685 or online at the department’s website. The application fee is $6.25 for residents and $14.75 for nonresidents for each species.
Results of the drawing will be available around Aug. 22. Any tags not drawn after the second drawing will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 26.
Prescott, Ariz., hunter wins Idaho bighorn sheep tag lottery
BOISE — An Arizona hunter won the 28th annual Idaho Bighorn Sheep Tag Lottery.
Andrew Tomlinson, a resident of Prescott, Ariz., was selected in the lottery held by the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation in conjunction with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Tomlinson will be able to use the tag in any open bighorn hunting unit of his choosing, with the exception of Unit 11 south of Lewiston. More than 1,000 lottery tickets were sold prior to the drawing, raising more than $109,000 that will be used for wild sheep conservation in the state.
The lottery tag is offered under a partnership between Idaho Fish and Game and the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation, which has been organizing the bighorn lottery since 1992. In the 28 years that the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation has hosted the lottery, it has raised nearly $2 million.
In recent years, the proceeds have helped Fish and Game with monitoring disease in bighorn sheep populations, preventing interaction between bighorn sheep and domestic sheep, and improving relationships between sportsmen and private landowners.
IDFG conference call to discuss issues involving gray wolves
BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet via conference call at 9 a.m. Monday to consider moving forward with proposed rules regarding gear requirements on snares for the take of gray wolves.
It will also address agency-sponsored legislation about stocking upland game birds at locations outside of state wildlife management areas and a new nonresident license fee schedule.
The conference call is open to the public, and can be heard at any Fish and Game regional office or Fish and Game headquarters in Boise.