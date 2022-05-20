Alcohol ban slated to go into effect at Granite Point next week
GRANITE POINT — The Army Corps of Engineers is banning alcohol at Granite Point on the Snake River west of Clarkston starting next Friday.
According to a news release from the agency, the ban is intended to help curb dangerous and prohibited activity at the site. People often cliff jump there, even though the activity is prohibited. Some also swim across the reservoir, which is plied by tug-and-barge traffic. According to the news release, consumption of alcohol can lead to an increase in the risky behavior, as well as alcohol-related complaints.
Lower Granite Dam switching to summertime hours Monday
LOWER GRANITE DAM — The visitor center here will transition to summertime hours starting Monday, according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers.
The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ranger-led programs and dam tours will be offered Friday through Sunday. The agency recommends people interested in tours call ahead to make sure staffing is available. The visitor center can be reached at (509) 843-2211 or TourlowerGranite@usace.army.mil.
Women’s shooting club meeting is planned for Tuesday
The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will hold an organizational meeting for a women’s shooting club at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the VFW Hall in Lewiston.
Club member Bob Coons will give a presentation about the club, Women on Target. More information is available by contacting Coons at (509) 780-2244.
The Lewiston VFW Hall is at 1104 Warner Ave.
Modern military rifle match is set for Saturday near Lapwai
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will play host to a civilian marksmanship program and modern military rifle match at its shooting range near here Saturday.
The match starts at 9:30 a.m. and will last until about noon. Competitors will use the 18-bench side of the range during the match, but the six-bench side will remain available to nonmatch shooters. The entire range will be open once the match concludes. More information is available by contacting Howard Cooley at inthedirt23@yahoo.com.
Dworshak Dam flows increasing this week to offset high precipitation
AHSAHKA — Flows from Dworshak Dam are expected to slowly increase this week.
According to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineer, the volume of water leaving the dam will rise from about 5,600 cfs to about 7,500 cfs.
The change is intended to balance space in Dworshak Reservoir with inflow from spring runoff that has been delayed by cool weather and above-average mountain precipitation in recent weeks.
New members sought for Wolf Advisory Group
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking candidates to serve two-year appointments on the committee that advises the agency’s director on wolf conservation and management.
There are four vacancies on the 18-member Wolf Advisory Group. The agency is interested in recruiting stakeholders who represent hunting organizations, livestock producers in the northeast region of the state and other “at large” interests.
More information is available at bit.ly/38ENDXp.