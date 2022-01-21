Youth Outdoors Unlimited banquet and auction is planned for Saturday at casino
Youth Outdoors Unlimited, a nonprofit organization that provides guided hunting and fishing trips to kids with life-threatening illnesses or physical disabilities, will hold a fundraising banquet and auction at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clearwater River Casino east of Lewiston along U.S. Highway 12.
The auction, sponsored by CCI/Speer, will include more than 10 guns, outdoor equipment, guided hunting trips such as a five-day safari in South Africa or a crabbing trip off the coast of Washington, as well as an American Kennel Club registered black Lab puppy.
Kids who were guided on hunts last year will be at the auction to talk about their experiences. They include Lewiston 15-year-olds Dominic Gutknecht and Caleb Hyndman. Gutknecht will be presented with the taxidermied mount of the 7x7 bull elk he shot near Boardman, Ore., last fall.
“That is what makes us so unique is the presentation of the kids. It’s the first time they have seen their mounts since their trips,” said Executive Director Cindy Carpenter, of Moses Lake, Wash. “It’s just a fun way to go spend some money, support the kids and it’s always fun for us when we have local kids. It’s also an outreach for us in finding kids for next year.”
More information on available items and how to purchase tickets is available at charityauction.bid/youlewiston2022. More information on the group is available at youthoutdoorsu.org/.
Twin Bridges boat ramp reopens
WHITE BIRD — The Twin Bridges boat ramp near here has reopened following improvement work.
According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the ramp was lengthened to make it more usable during times of low flows.
Conservation officers seek information about poaching incident near Riggins
RIGGINS — Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers are seeking information on the poaching of two cow elk along the Big Salmon Road near Lake Creek Bridge.
According to a news release, the elk were shot on the morning of Jan. 9 and much of the meat was taken. The department is asking anyone who might have witnessed the incident or seen a vehicle parked near the bridge to contact the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999 or Senior Conservation Officer Ethan Bishop at (208) 799-5010.