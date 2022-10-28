Nez Perce visitor center moves to winter hours
SPALDING — Winter hours have been implemented at Nez Perce National Historical Park visitor center near here.
The visitor center is now open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. More information about the park and its operations are available at nps.gov/nepe.
The Spalding Visitor Center is 12 miles east of Lewiston along U.S. Highway 95.
Washington seeks applicants for CWD advisory board
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking applicants for a new Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Advisory Council.
The department is forming a community-based group focused on advising the agency’s director on implementation of its Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan available at wdfw.wa.gov/publications/02292. The group will also provide input on a University of Washington social science research project that seeks to understand the uncertainties, risk perceptions and issues of trust that may affect public support and opposition for CWD management.
Department Director Kelly Susewind will appoint 12-16 members to the group based on their interest in CWD and their ability to communicate their perspectives in a productive manner, according to a news release from the agency.
To ensure the group represents a diversity of views, the department is encouraging applicants who can represent urban and rural communities, agricultural and timbered landscapes, land trusts, hunters, anglers, wildlife enthusiasts, academia and conservation organizations to apply. Applicants may be affiliated with an organized group, but affiliation isn’t required. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Nov. 18. More information, including how to apply, is available at bit.ly/3DcoUoU.
Fishing in Russian Far East will be discussed at meeting
Gary Thorgaard will speak about fly fishing prospects in the Russian Far East at the Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Thursday evening in Lewiston.
Thorgaard, a member of the group, will highlight information from “Fly Fishing Russia: The Far East,” written by Mikahail Skopets. He will concentrate on fishing opportunities for species that aren’t present in North America.
The meeting at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel starts with a 5:30 p.m. social hour. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the talk will start at 7.
Anglers plead not guilty in tournament scandal
CLEVELAND — Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish fillets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday.
Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pa., made no comments during their brief court appearances in Cleveland.
The cheating allegations surfaced Sept. 30 when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious because Runyan and Cominsky’s fish were significantly heavier than walleye of that length typically are. An angry crowd at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched Fischer cut the walleye open and announce there were weights and fish fillets stuffed inside them. The fish were confiscated as evidence.
The first place prize in the tournament totaled around $28,000. -- Associated Press
