Logging may cause lengthy delays along Whitebird Ridge Road
RIGGINS — Logging along Forest Service Road No. 624, also known as Whitebird Ridge Road, will cause delays lasting as long as three hours, according to a Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest news release.
Logging equipment will be on the roadway during the work that is expected to last about two weeks. The road will be free of equipment at night.
Logging may disrupt deer hunters on the Weatherly Unit
PEOLA — Logging designed to reduce wildfire risk on the Weatherly Unit of the Asotin Creek Wildlife Area may disrupt deer hunters, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
General deer season in the area opens Saturday. The Weatherly Unit will remain open during the work, but logging will occur Monday through Friday for the rest of the month. The work was scheduled to be done before the opener, but hot summer weather that increased the risk of wildfire caused a delay, according to the news release.
“The 3,000-acre Weatherly Unit is a relatively small piece to the overall Asotin Creek Wildlife Area,” said David Woodall, assistant wildlife area manager. “Hunters still have all that access, as well as adjoining U.S. Forest Service lands.”
Blasting and rock removal will slow travel along 250 Road
PIERCE — Travelers on the 250 Road along Orogrande Creek may experience delays lasting two to four hours this afternoon, according to a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
Contractors are blasting to remove rock from the hillside between Road No. 5054 and Road No. 669. Road No. 670 will be inaccessible during the work.
IFG invites newbies to try out hunting
BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game officials are reminding people that the agency’s Hunting Passport allows people new to hunting to try the activity for a year without first having to complete a hunter education course.
The program is open to residents and nonresidents older than 8 and requires them to hunt with an adult mentor.
According to a news release from the agency, the program is designed to give beginners the opportunity to try hunting with an experienced mentor so they can determine if they want to continue in the activity. It is also affordable, costing as little as $1.75. More information on the program is available at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/passport.