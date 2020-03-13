Youth shooting session is Saturday near Lapwai
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will play host to a shooting session of the Youth Hunter Education Challenge Program at its range near here Saturday.
The six-bench side of the range will be used by the youth group during morning hours. The 18-bench side and shotgun range will remain open throughout the day, and the entire range will be open to public shooting during the afternoon.
IDFG: One steelhead limit on Salmon River
BOISE — Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials are reminding steelhead anglers on the Salmon River that the daily bag limit there is one hatchery fish per day.
Because of the lower numbers of returning steelhead, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission modified the seasons and reduced bag limits statewide for the 2020 seasons. The one-fish bag limit also applies to the Clearwater and Snake rivers.
Nez Perce national historical park to expand hours
SPALDING — The Nez Perce National Historical Park’s visitor center here will resume its seven days-a-week schedule starting April 5.
Current visitor center hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m five days a week — Tuesdays through Saturdays. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays.
It is located 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95. Park admission is free.
Bird-watching trip in Anatone area planned
TROY, Ore. — The Canyon Birders will venture to the Anatone area and then to the Grande Ronde River and Troy, Ore., on the group’s annual all-day bluebird trip March 28.
Those interested in participating can meet at 8 a.m. in the south end of the parking lot at Swallows Park near Clarkston. Participants can expect to see blooming wildflowers, nesting bald eagles and spring migrants and are advised to bring a lunch, drinks and a Washington Discover Pass if they drive their own vehicle.
Kirkwood Creek Bridge closed indefinitely
RIGGINS — The Kirkwood Creek Bridge on the Snake River National Recreation Trail in Hells Canyon is closed until further notice, according to a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
Forest employees have posted signs at the trailhead and at the bridge to advise trail users of the closure and make them aware of alternative creek crossings.
During a routine inspection last fall, bridge engineers found decayed wood supports and concrete abutments that have been undermined by the creek.
An emergency closure of the bridge has been in place since the inspection and will remain in place until the bridge is replaced. Forest officials have nearly completed the engineering design for the new bridge and will then need to complete an environmental review before replacing it. The new bridge will mostly likely be built after the 2020 field season.
The bridge is at the Kirkwood Historic Ranch, approximately 5.5 miles south of the trailhead at Upper Pittsburg Landing. Visitors may be affected by the closure if they are traveling south, upriver, on the trail or use the public restroom at the ranch.
There is an alternate footbridge available near the mouth of the creek, approximately 300 feet downstream from the closed bridge. The footbridge is not suitable for stock use. High flows in the spring may overtop the small footbridge, making crossing difficult or impossible. Stock users can find safe fords near the mouth of the creek, immediately below the footbridge; however, the fords may also be cut off at high flows.