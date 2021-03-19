Rifle match is set for Saturday
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will play host to a Civilian Marksmanship Program-sanctioned M1 Garand and Modern Military Rifle match at its range near here Saturday.
Rifle examples include M1 Garand, 1903 Springfield, M1 carbine, M1A, AR15, AK47 and SKS. Sign-up starts at 9 a.m., and shooting starts at 9:30 and will last until about noon on the 18-bench side of the range. The entry fee is $20 per shooter.
The six-bench portion of the range will be available for use by nonmatch shooters in the morning, with targets out to no more than 100 yards, and the entire range will be open to public shooting after noon.
More information is available by contacting the range at (208) 843-2987 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. today.
Concealed weapons license training is planned for Sunday
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club is hosting an enhanced concealed weapons license training at its shooting range near here Sunday.
The training will occupy the six-bench portion of the range and the classroom. The rest of the range will be open for public shooting.
Record perch caught at Lake Cascade
CASCADE, Idaho — Adam Mann of Mosinee, Wis., set a new Idaho state record for yellow perch.
Mann caught a 3.22-pound, 16.25-inch perch while ice fishing at Lake Cascade recently. He is shown with the fish at right.
He and several friends traveled to Idaho in search of trophy perch, according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release. He hooked the fish using a tungsten jig tipped with a nightcrawler.
The reservoir has produced several state record perch over the past few years. Mann broke a record held by Skye Coulter, who landed a 2.96-pound perch in 2016.
Calling all novice turkey hunters: It’s time to complete your classes
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging new hunters to complete hunter education requirements soon if they plan to participate in the spring turkey hunting season.
The season opens April 15.
“Spring turkey season is an excellent way to introduce a new hunter to the hunting tradition and give them a solid chance at having a successful harvest,” said David Whipple, hunter education division manager for the agency.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the agency is offering an online course for students who are at least 9 years old. Students younger than 9 can complete the online course, but they must attend a field skills evaluation before they can become certified. Because certified volunteer instructors cannot yet hold in-person classes, the agency has limited ability to provide field skills evaluations for students younger than 9.
People can find hunter education course information at www.wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/basic.
All hunters born after Jan. 1, 1972, must complete a hunter education course to buy a Washington hunting license. The hunter education deferral is another option for students 10 and older who want to try hunting before completing a hunter education course. The deferral allows a person to go hunting with an experienced hunter for one year before completing hunter education.
IFG plants rainbows in Kiwanis Pond
Idaho Fish and Game fisheries officials recently released 750 rainbow trout in Kiwanis Pond along Snake River Avenue in Lewiston.
The agency is ramping up its releases of catchable trout in lower-elevation lakes and reservoirs within the Clearwater Region. Trout are planted at Kiwanis Pond in the spring and fall, typically, but not in the summer when water temperatures spike to levels unhealthy for the cold-water species.
Nonresident deer tags all sold, and whitetail tags and going fast
BOISE — Idaho’s nonresident general deer tags for the fall hunting season have sold out, and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game expects tags for whitetail deer to sell out soon.
Some nonresident elk tags remain.
The sellout does not affect Idaho resident deer and elk tags, which are not limited by quotas, according to a news release from the agency.
Early report on fawn and elk calf survival is encouraging
BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game officials are reporting above-average survival rates for mule deer fawns and elk calves fitted with tracking collars, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
“From a statewide perspective, winter survival is tracking very close to what we saw last year,” said Rick Ward, deer and elk program coordinator for Fish and Game. “If we continue on that trajectory, that’s good news because we ended up with above-average winter survival in 2019-20.”
Fish and Game biologists are monitoring 223 fawns and 236 calves that were captured in early winter and fitted with tracking collars. With warmer weather arriving in parts of the state, the early survival reports are encouraging, according to the news release. However, threats to young animals can extend into spring, which often brings cold and wet weather.
Ward said mortality often spikes in March and April because the fat reserves of calves and fawns are depleted, and their digestive systems need time to convert to digesting fresh, green forage.
For mule deer fawns in particular, a stretch of cold, wet weather in the early spring can substantially decrease survival, and biologists can see winter-related mortality as late as May, Ward said.
A recent example was the winter of 2018-19, a year in which fawn survival was close to the 78 percent average at the end of February. After a cold and wet spring, survival dropped to 42 percent.
“What’s really important at this stage is how soon winter truly ends, and how soon we start to see that spring ‘green-up’ on south-facing slopes,” Ward said. “If we continue to have warm, sunny weather through March and April, we should see survival numbers come in similar to last year and above the long-term average.”