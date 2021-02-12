IDFG plans online open house meetings on hunting
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will hold virtual open house meetings starting Monday to gather public comments on hunting season proposals for deer, elk, pronghorn, black bear and mountain lions.
Such meetings generally are held in person but have been moved online because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and associated health guidelines.
The proposals can be viewed at idfg.idaho.gov/big-game starting on Monday. Officials from the agency’s Clearwater Region will hold an online meeting starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 24. Links and login information will be posted with the proposals.
The Clearwater Region also will play host to a telephone call-in session Wednesday. Those interested in the telephone session can call (208) 799-5010 between 5 and 7 p.m.
Big game seasons will be finalized by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission during its March 17-18 meeting in Nampa.
Idaho wolf populations remained stable in 2020
Wildlife managers in Idaho say the state’s wolf population was relatively unchanged in 2020 compared to a year earlier.
The agency released its latest wolf population estimate this week. According to its surveys, the wolf population ranged from about 1,556 at its high point in August to as few as 900 after accounting for annual mortality. In 2019, the state estimated a population of 1,566 wolves at the high point of that year.
The agency estimated 583 were killed by hunters and trappers or died at the hands of humans through control activities or accidents last year. The human-caused mortality rate was up from 382 in 2019, a 53 percent increase.
“It is important to be able to describe both the annual population cycle and longer-term population trend from year to year,” Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever said. “Idaho has a commitment to maintain a population of at least 150 wolves. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is responsible for managing the state’s wolf population, and it has established an objective to manage for a smaller wolf population to reduce conflicts with livestock and manage the state’s wildlife to keep a healthy balance between predators and prey.”
The agency deployed 566 cameras in July and August and collected nearly 7 million photos. Wildlife technicians used recognition software to identify wolves and other animals in the photos.
Volunteer anglers sought for steelhead broodstock program
KOOSKIA — The annual program that enlists volunteer anglers to catch steelhead to be used in a special spawning program has begun.
Every year, Idaho Fish and Game officials and anglers team up to catch steelhead from the South Fork of the Clearwater River. The fish are temporarily held in special tubes submerged in the river and then transferred to a hatchery. Once at the hatchery, fish from the South Fork are segregated from those that return to the main Clearwater or its North Fork. The idea is to create a localized broodstock, a group of fish that are programmed to return to the South Fork Clearwater.
The program is expected to run through April or until enough fish are collected to meet spawning goals. More information is available at bit.ly/2Nhk7vU.
Fish and wildlife group accepting grant applications
BOISE — The Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation is accepting applications for its 2021 grants cycle.
According to an Idaho Departmentof Fish and Game news release, the program provides funding on a competitive basis to nonprofit organizations and government agencies. Grants of as much as $10,000 per project are available. In addition, in 2021, the foundation will award $4,000 to fund a special grant, with an emphasis on fish conservation and fish habitat restoration, in honor of the Lonesome Larry Project. For more information on the Lonesome Larry Project, those interested can visit lonesomelarryproject.com.
To qualify for grants, projects generally address one or more of the following areas:
- Habitat Conservation: Projects that aid in the protection, restoration or improvement of habitats.
- Fish and Wildlife Management: Projects that apply management principles to protect or enhance fish and wildlife.
- Conservation Education: Projects that help educate Idahoans of all ages about the state’s wildlife resources.
The deadline to apply is April 30. Recipients who qualify for funding will be notified and announced by Aug. 31 for projects to be completed by the end of 2022.
Application forms and guidelines are available on the foundation’s website, www.IFWF.org.