Wildlife officials: Leave baby animals alone
Officials from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine are advising people who recreate in the great outdoors to leave baby animals alone.
Each year, well-meaning people pluck young animals like deer fawns and elk calves from the wild, thinking they have been abandoned. In most cases the mothers are nearby and waiting for humans to leave. In other cases, the mothers are feeding and will soon return.
The managers say the best thing to do is to leave the animals alone. Those with concern the animals may indeed be abandoned are advised to contact a wildlife officer or animal rehabilitation specialist.
“Calling first allows us to cut back on unintentional kidnappings, when healthy babies are accidentally stolen from their parents by good Samaritans,” said Marcie Logsdon, an exotics veterinarian at WSU’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.
Animals that are mistakenly rescued face a difficult future.
“They don’t do well in rehabilitation settings,” Logsdon said. “They are difficult to raise appropriately, take a lot of time and energy, and they are losing out on the opportunity to learn important survival skills from their mother. No one does it better than mom, and we want to make sure, if possible, these babies stay with mom.”
Baby birds, squirrels and racoons also are sometimes picked up by people, especially if their nests have been disturbed or if the youngsters have fallen from their nests.
“If the baby is not in immediate danger, always give the parents a chance to come back and move their babies first,” she said, noting that reuniting baby squirrels, rabbits and raccoons can be more difficult after human intervention.
She said many fallen bird nestlings can be placed back in the nest and said it’s a myth that wildlife parents will abandon their babies if a human touches them.
“They just want their baby back, they don’t care what it smells like,” she said.
IDFG stocking lakes with rainbow trout
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s annual stocking of lakes and reservoirs with rainbow trout has begun, according to a news release from the agency.
This month, fisheries workers plan to plant 1,000 trout in Fenn Pond near Lowell, 1,500 in Kiwanis Park Pond at Lewiston, 4,500 at Moose Creek Reservoir near Bovill and 4,200 at Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy.
Talk on hatchery steelhead programs is Thursday
A fisheries biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will talk about the agency’s hatchery steelhead programs during a Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Thursday.
The meeting will be held via Zoom and start at 6:30 p.m. Joe Bumgarner represents the agency on the Lower Snake River Compensation Program and has worked on steelhead issues in the Tucannon and Touchet rivers.
Those interested in watching his presenta-tion can email club member Gary Thorgaard at gthorgaard@hotmail.com for a link to the meeting.
WDFW reports 11 invasive mussels cases, so far
SPOKANE — Inspectors for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have already found 11 watercraft fouled with invasive zebra and quagga mussels this year.
More than 5,500 crafts have been examined at the state’s check stations, according to a news release from the agency. The check stations are part of the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission Columbia River Basin Team watercraft inspection network. The network also includes Oregon, Idaho, Montana and the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. According to the news released, the stations work cooperatively to share and track watercraft fouled with invasive mussels.
“The busiest part of the boating season hasn’t started yet, and crews are already making progress in keeping fouled boats out of Washington water bodies and potentially preventing an infestation of aquatic invasive species,” said Capt.Eric Anderson, aquatic invasive species enforcement program lead for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. “At this rate, we expect to deal with more boats than ever this year, and possibly more that are fouled with invasive species.”
Zebra and quagga mussels can clog pipes and mechanical systems of industrial plants, water systems, utilities, locks and dams.
Conservation work opportunity is open to teens
Teenagers 16, 17 and 18 years old are being sought to work on Clearwater Basin Youth Conservation Corps crews in an eight-week summer program that educates them about natural resource careers.
The positions are in the Grangeville, Kamiah, Kooskia, Orofino, Pierce and Potlatch areas. Typically, crews work 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The pay is $7.25 per hour.
Crews do a variety of projects, such as trail restoration and erosion control, mostly on public lands such as the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
The teenagers work for the Clearwater Economic Development Association, through funding from the U.S. Forest Service and other public and private land management groups in north central Idaho.
Additional information is available at clearwaterrcd.org/apply-cbycc.
Warm water spurs early release of sockeye smolts
STANLEY — Idaho Fish and Game officials released this year’s group of sockeye salmon smolts about a week ahead of schedule in an attempt to shield the young fish from poor water quality.
According to a news release from the agency, more than 1 million sockeye were released from the Sawtooth National Fish Hatchery on April 30. The fish were scheduled to be trucked to nearby Redfish Lake Creek and for release this week. Those plans were altered when hatchery officials found about 31,250 dead smolts in the hatchery’s raceways.
According to the news release, the deaths were ultimately caused by unseasonably warm weather that spiked water temperatures and led to low dissolved oxygen levels and high turbidity in the upper Salmon River. The hatchery draws its water from the river.
To avoid additional mortality, the fish were released early and directly from the hatchery.
The fish were acclimating at the hatchery. They were raised at the Springfield Hatchery in southeastern Idaho.
Sockeye are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.