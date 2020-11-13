Public comment period open on Washington’s hatchery/fishery policy
OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is asking for public comment on the latest draft of its revised Hatchery and Fishery Reform Policy.
According to a news release from the agency, the policy was originally adopted in 2009 to advance the conservation and recovery of wild salmon and steelhead through hatchery reform. The commission began a review of the policy two years ago. Comment will be accepted through Nov. 30.
The latest draft of the policy is available at bit.ly/3koVR63/.
IDFG’s turkey workshop for teachers is online
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is offering its “Wild about Turkeys” workshop for teachers online.
The workshop is generally offered to educators in a classroom setting, but changes have been made this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The workshop covers wild turkey habitat, conservation and management
Those interested can register and complete the lessons anytime before Dec. 30. They include short videos on the basics of turkey biology, ecology and conservation, educational activities that can be used in the classroom or in online settings, a teachers’ guide and other materials. Those who complete them can qualify for a continuing education credit.
More information, including cost, is available at register-ed.com/events/view/163610.
WDFW welcomes grant applications
OLYMPIA — Starting next month, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will accept grant applications for volunteer projects that benefit the state’s fish and wildlife resources and the public’s enjoyment of them.
According to a news release, the agency estimates there will be approximately $867,000 available for grants funded through the state’s Aquatic Land Enhancement Account. However, the amount could be reduced because of COVID-19-related budget cuts.
More information, including how to apply, is available at bit.ly/2UhuobA.
Training is Saturday for enhanced concealed weapons licensing
LAPWAI — The Lewis Clark Wildlife Club is playing host to an enhanced concealed weapons license training Saturday at its shooting range near here.
The training will occupy the six-bench portion of the range from noon to 4 p.m. and the classroom all day. The rest of the range will be open for public shooting.