Today’s IDFG Commission meeting moved online
BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission’s meeting here today will now be conducted online.
The meeting starts at 8 a.m. and can be viewed by going to https://idfg.webex.com/, selecting event number 967 877 855 and using the password “Meeting.” People can listen live by calling (408) 418-9388 and entering the access code 967 877 855.
An updated agenda is available at http://bit.ly/3a7p01m. Some of the agenda items originally scheduled for the in-person meeting have been deferred to a later meeting.
Shooting range near Lapwai is closed amid pandemic concerns
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club Public Shooting Range near Lapwai is closed until further notice to all public shooting, events and scheduled matches because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
WDFW offices close, meetings and classes moved online
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife closed its regional offices and fish hatcheries because of concerns over the coronavirus.
The agency has canceled its salmon season-setting meeting that was to be held at Clarkston and will instead conduct an online meeting by the end of March. The time of the meeting has not yet been announced but will be posted at https://wdfw.wa.gov/nof.
The department will shift in-person hunter education classes to an online format through April 15, when it plans to reassess the current situation, according to a news release from the agency.
More information about the hunter education deferral program is available at https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/deferral-program.
The public may buy a license by phone at (360) 902-2464 or online at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/#/login. However, the agency is urging people to resist the urge to travel for recreational opportunities at this time.
Idaho hatcheries close, hunter ed moved online
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has canceled its hunter education classes and access to its fish hatcheries. The agency has canceled its “Take me fishing” trailer events and all meetings at its offices. It is offering online hunter education classes and waiving the requirement for field tests.
Army Corps of Engineers closes its office and visitor centers
The Army Corps of Engineers closed its Clarkston office and visitor centers at Lower Granite, Dworshak, Ice Harbor and McNary dams to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The closure will be reevaluated in April. Those with questions can contact the Walla Walla District Recreation Office at (509) 527-7132.
Ski areas call it quits for season
Several regional ski areas have closed to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. They include Ski Bluewood at Dayton, Brundage Mountain near McCall, Tamarack near Donnelly, Schweitzer Mountain near Sandpoint and Silver Mountain at Kellogg.