Groups in Clearwater Region win IFG grants
BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently awarded $100,000 in grants to various organizations in the state.
Groups in the Clearwater Region receiving funding through the Idaho Fish and Game Commission Community Challenge Grant program include the Game Bird Foundation and the Foundation for Wildlife Management. The Game Bird Foundation, which raises and releases pheasants and rehabilitates upland game bird habitat, received $8,780 to repair habitat on about 50 acres on two different properties.
The Foundation for Wildlife Management reimburses expenses incurred by wolf trappers and hunters. The group received $1,220 for the Clearwater Region. That is part of $10,000 the group received for its work throughout the state.
Pittsburg Landing project won’t close boat ramp
PITTSBURG LANDING — The main parking lot near the boat ramp here will be chip sealed and painted starting Monday.
The boat ramp will remain open, and alternative parking will be available during the work that is expected to conclude by the end of the week, according to a Forest Service news release.
WDFW gathering public thoughts on livestock grazing
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public comment on a document that guides livestock grazing on its wildlife areas.
According to a news release from the agency, it uses grazing “to achieve management goals consistent with its mission and strategic plan in ways that maintain the ecological integrity of the landscape.”
Agency officials recently developed “Grazing on WDFW Lands” that includes proposed grazing roles, management plans, risk management, ecological monitoring, wolf-livestock management and a framework to evaluate potential new grazing. It is available for review at bit.ly/3ikYpBS/.
Members of the public who would like to provide input on the grazing program guidance and management tools can take an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/DFWGRAZING20 through Sept. 24.