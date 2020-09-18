Public lands cleanup days scheduled in Idaho
BOISE — The Bureau of Land Management is inviting Idahoans to show some love for the nearly 12 million acres of public lands in the state overseen by the agency.
Agency officials are playing host to a number of in-person National Public Lands Day events this month and in October.
National Public Lands Day, established by the National Environmental Education Foundation in 1994, is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. This year’s theme is “More Ways to Connect to Nature.”
The agency normally holds large, in-person events on the last Saturday of September to celebrate. This year, bureau officials are offering in-person events over the next few weeks where people can participate in small groups and maintain proper social distancing.
The events include trash cleanups along the Lower Salmon River in north central Idaho. More information on the dates and times is available by contacting Rebecca Urbanczyk at (208) 962-3796 or rurbanczyk@blm.gov.
A list of events in other regions of the state is available at on.doi.gov/3msbtI7.
Commission changes rules on hunting contests
OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission changed rules for hunting contests at its meeting here last week.
The commission voted 7-2 to adopt two proposed rule changes governing hunting contests. The first rule change excludes species that don’t have bag limits — such as coyotes — from being eligible for hunting contests. The second makes it illegal to participate in a hunting contest not permitted by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Culvert work to close highway near Princeton
PRINCETON — State Highway 6 will be closed near here Saturday as crews replace a collapsed culvert, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation.
The closure at mile marker 6.2, 1 mile east of Princeton, is expected to last all day and into the evening. The highway is expected to reopen about 9 p.m. Motorists using that section of highway are being advised to seek an alternate route.
IDFG offers tips on faded tag ink
BOISE — Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials report that some hunters and anglers are finding faded ink on their licenses and tags this year, but in much smaller numbers than in the past.
According to a news release, the problem can be prevented by not storing the items in a plastic sleeve. Fish and Game enforcement officers are aware of the situation and prepared to assist hunters and anglers if they discover their license or tag is faded while they’re in the field.
The agency is encouraging hunters, anglers and trappers to check their licenses and tags. Anyone experiencing fading ink can get a free replacement by:
Bringing the items to any regional Fish and Game office.
Mailing them to a Fish and Game office along with a note requesting they be replaced, with first and last name and date of birth, and a return mailing address.
Sportsmen and women are encouraged to request duplicates as soon as they discover fading. There is no charge to receive replacements; however, they cannot be issued without first returning the faded items.
Those who harvest an animal and then discover a faded tag are advised to cut two notches in the tag and write the month next to one notch and date next to the other, then sign the tag, which will validate it.
As added insurance, buyers can also photograph their licenses and tags, which will show proof of which items they purchased and also assist Fish and Game staff who are assisting with faded tags.
IDFG seeks public comment on slew of proposals
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking public comment on a variety of proposed rules that would affect fees for things like refunds, hunter education and bonds required of some contractors who do business with the agency.
They include:
A rule that implements an $8 fee for hunter, archery and trapper education.
Current code provides that nonresident, general-season deer or elk tag fees may be refunded in certain circumstances. A proposed rule establishes a $50 processing fee for tag refunds, or a sliding scale for tag refunds under special circumstances.
A proposed rule providing that overpayment of fees of more than $5 will be refunded and overpayment of fees $5 or less will be retained by the department.
A proposed rule that provides a bond requirement for large commercial wildlife facilities of $50,000, or an amount equal to 10 percent of the total facility construction cost plus $2,000 per animal. This bond is meant to guarantee performance of license conditions and to reimburse the department for any costs incurred for cleanup of abandoned or closed facilities, removal of animals from abandoned or closed facilities, capture or termination of escaped animals, or disease control.
A proposed rule that requires a $10,000 minimum surety bond for vendors that present an undue risk. This bond requirement ensures license vendors have sufficient coverage to ensure the department is fully reimbursed for license sales and mitigates undue risk that may otherwise be placed upon the department in the absence of such bonding.
The comment deadline is Oct. 7. Comments may be sent to rules@idfg.idaho.gov or to Paul Kline, P.O. Box 25, Boise, ID 83707.
All of the rules must be approved by the Idaho Legislature during its 2021 session to take effect. Based on public comment, the Fish and Game Commission will decide whether to forward the rules to the Legislature for approval. The fee rules have been in effect for some time, but administrative procedure requires they be presented as new proposed rules for legislative consideration.
Public comment period extended on WDFW fishery policy updates
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public feedback on draft revisions to the Hatchery and Fishery Reform Policy designed to increase flexibility of the program while still protecting wild salmon and steelhead.
The public comment period was extended through Oct. 12.
“Public input is critical to our work,” said Ron Warren, the department’s fish policy director. “We want to provide additional opportunity for people to weigh in so that we ultimately adopt policies that have benefitted from the knowledge of those most invested in their implementation.”
In June 2018, the Fish and Wildlife Commission directed the agency to review and update its Hatchery and Fishery Reform Policy, which was originally adopted in November 2009. According to a news release, the policy is intended to advance the conservation and recovery of wild salmon and steelhead by promoting and guiding hatchery reform. The proposed changes will give fisheries and hatchery officials additional options, including the ability to increase production in an effort to help endangered southern resident killer whales. More information, including how to submit comments, is available at bit.ly/3kojcFb.