Idaho collecting nymph nodes to monitor for chronic wasting disease
BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game officials are collecting lymph nodes from hunter-killed deer, elk and moose at big game hunting check stations as part of the effort to monitor for chronic wasting disease.
Chronic wasting disease is a contagious and fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, moose and caribou. The illness has never been detected in Idaho, but it has been documented in Montana, Wyoming and Utah, according to a Fish and Game news release. The agency is increasing monitoring in big game units bordering those states and relies on hunters throughout Idaho to help.
Thanks to hunter participation at check stations and those voluntarily leaving samples at the agency’s drop-off locations, the number of animals tested for the disease is on the rise.
Hunter check stations are held throughout the state, often on busy rural highways. All hunters are required to stop at the stations, even if they have not harvested an animal. At the check station, workers will ask successful hunters for permission to cut into their deer, elk or moose to retrieve a sample. The sample will be labeled with the hunter’s name, tag number and other information. Those who participate will be able to check the agency’s website for the test results from their animal.
Hunters can also request their own sample kit and learn how to extract the lymph nodes at idfg.idaho.gov/cwd/sampling/how-to.
Weed spraying planned between deer hunts on Craig Mountain area
WAHA — Weeds on a part of the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area will be sprayed from a helicopter between Wednesday and Nov. 9, weather depending.
Yellow starthistle, cheatgrass, whitetop and other weeds will be sprayed in the Billy Creek and Lime Point areas along the Snake River south of Lewiston.
The spraying is scheduled to take place between two controlled mule deer hunting seasons. However, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, bad weather could delay the spraying until later in November. If delays happen, the spraying could disrupt mule deer hunters. More information, including a map of the treatment area, is available at bit.ly/3oAFAOv.
Deadline is today to apply for IDFG shooting range advisory committee
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for people to serve on its Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee, which will be responsible for providing comments on public shooting range grant applications each year.
The deadline to apply is today.
According to a news release from the agency, it is encouraging people who actively use shooting ranges and are familiar with shooting range safety protocols to consider applying. The agency wants committee members to broadly represent a diversity of shooting opportunities that include hunters, recreational and competitive shooters.
The committee will be most active from February to March, consistent with the shooting range grant cycle. Fish and Game will provide facilitation and logistical support to the committee, which will be administered consistent with Idaho’s open meeting laws and regulations.
People interested in applying for a position can learn more and download an application at idfg.idaho.gov/shoot/advisory-committee.
Falls Point Road reopens for ATVs, side-by-sides after 3-year closure
LOWELL — The Falls Point Road near here has reopened to all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles after being closed for more than three years because of a landslide.
According to a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, the road is open to vehicles with a width of 50 inches or fewer. The popular route was repaired with assistance from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and the Valley Cats ATV Club.
“Although the extent of the landslide prevented us from repairing it for full-sized vehicle use this year, we’re glad we were able to get the road repaired for use by smaller vehicles in time for hunting season,” said Moose Creek District Ranger Ron Tipton.
Tree removal to close several campgrounds along the Selway River
LOWELL — Several campgrounds along the lower Selway River are temporarily closed during work to remove hazard trees and improve safety at the popular sites.
Hazard tree removal usually is done in the spring. But some of the work was delayed because of multiple factors, including weather, reduced staffing related to COVID-19 precautions and insect and disease impacts, according to a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
“Despite our work to remove hazardous trees from our campgrounds this spring, there were simply more than we could completely remove and still open our campgrounds in a reasonable time frame for folks eager to get out in the forest this summer,” said Moose Creek District Ranger Ron Tipton. “So, we focused on removing the highest-priority hazard trees in our campgrounds earlier this year. Now, with the busiest of the recreation season behind us for the year, we want to take this opportunity to remove the other hazardous trees we know are in and around these campgrounds, including some we identified over the course of this summer.”
The Boyd Creek, CCC, Gedney Creek, Glover, Rackliff, Slide Creek, Twenty Mile Bar and Twenty-five Mile Bar campgrounds and the Selway Falls Cabin are temporarily closed. Hazard tree removal also will be taking place at O’Hara Campground, which is already closed for the season.
Johnson Bar, Race Creek, Slims Camp and Selway Falls campgrounds are open, as are a number of smaller dispersed sites across the district.
Work to close three boat launches along the lower Salmon River
WHITE BIRD — Three popular boat launch sites along the lower Salmon River are scheduled for improvements this fall and winter to enhance access for anglers and other boaters, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.
Next month, workers from the agency’s Cottonwood Field Office will start boat ramp improvements at the Shorts Bar, Lucile and Hammer Creek recreation sites. Last year, workers widened and lengthened the ramp at Pine Bar. The work will start at Shorts Bar as soon as Monday and then move to the Lucile Ramp about Nov. 30. Work at Hammer Creek will start early next year.
The ramps and adjacent areas will be closed temporarily to provide for the public’s safety while construction is underway. Closures will be lifted as work at each site is completed.
Other nearby ramps will be available during the work. A ramp at Riggins and another at Island Bar can be used while Shorts Bar is closed, according to the news release. The ramps at the Old Lucile Recreation Site will be open during work on the ramp at the Lucile Recreation Site. A ramp at the White Bird Gravel Pit can be used while the Hammer Creek ramp is closed.
Cook and Sons LLC, a construction company from Grangeville, is the contractor for the project.