Snowhaven Ski Swap is next month
GRANGEVILLE — The Snowhaven Ski Swap will be held Dec. 10 and 11 at the Grangeville Elementary/Middle School multipurpose room here.
People can drop off ski items they would like to sell on a consignment basis at 5 p.m. Dec. 10 or 8 a.m. Dec. 11. The swap will be open from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 10 and from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 11. A vendor will be at the swap selling new skis, outdoor clothing and other outdoor equipment.
Virtual film festival to benefit Selway Bitterroot-Frank Church Foundation
The Selway Bitterroot-Frank Church Foundation will host a virtual and in-person showing of the Mountainfilm Tour early next year.
Tickets are on sale for the film that can be streamed between Jan. 6 and 9. The showing will feature several short documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colo.
The foundation typically holds an in-person screening of the tour in Boise. That was disrupted last year by the COVID-19 pandemic and the foundation switched to a streaming format that allowed people from a larger geographic area to participate.
The foundation helps the U.S. Forest Service take care of the Selway-Bitterroot and Frank Church – River of No Return wilderness areas in central Idaho. It places an emphasis on trail maintenance and training people to become wilderness professionals.
The show begins at 9 a.m. Jan. 6 and will be available until 11:55 p.m. Jan. 9.
Tickets cost $25 through November. More information, movie tickets and associated raffle tickets are available at selwaybitterroot.org/mountainfilm2022.
Fishing rules on agenda at commission meetings next week at Lewiston
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet Monday and Tuesday in Lewiston, where it is scheduled to vote on several measures, including a three-year package of fishing seasons and rules.
The meeting kicks off Monday with a 7 p.m. public hearing at the Idaho Fish and Game Clearwater Regional Office in Lewiston. Members of the public may address commissioners for as long as three minutes on topics related to the management of the state’s fish and wildlife resources. To ensure the safety of participants, face masks are encouraged and seating will be socially distanced. If the meeting room is at capacity, people wishing to speak to the commission may be asked to wait in a separate room until it is their turn at the podium.
The commission’s business meeting starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the same location. The meeting also will be livestreamed. There will be no opportunities for members of the public to address the commission during Tuesday’s meeting.
The three-year fishing rule package includes significant changes to the structure of the steelhead season on the Clearwater River. If adopted, steelhead harvest would be allowed earlier in the season but revert to catch-and-release rules for 26 days in the middle before returning to harvest rules Nov. 10. More details are available at bit.ly/3EZc5gK.
Commissioners also will vote on proposals to reduce steelhead bag limits for the spring 2022 steelhead season. A full agenda is available at bit.ly/2ZQ88vu.
Those wishing to follow the business meeting online may do so at idfg.idaho.gov/ZJA. The meeting ID is 936 8235 8350, and the password is (253) 215-8782. Monday’s public hearing won’t be streamed.
Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director’s office at (208) 334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at (800) 377-2529.