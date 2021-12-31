Spring steelhead bag limit reduced; season opens Saturday
Idaho’s spring steelhead season that starts Saturday will have reduced bag limits.
In November, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission moved to reduce spring steelhead bag limits, just as it did for the fall season, to cope with poor returns of adult hatchery fish.
The daily limit in the Snake, Salmon and Little Salmon rivers is two fish per day. On the Clearwater River and its tributaries the daily bag limit is one fish per day.
The reduced bag limits are not reflected in the 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet.
Boat ramps on the Salmon River to close for repairs
WHITE BIRD — Two Bureau of Land Management boat ramps on the Salmon River near here will close soon while crews work to improve the sites.
Starting Monday, the Slate Creek Boat Ramp will be closed through March 31. The White Bird Ramp will close Jan. 10 and remain closed through March.
The agency has completed similar repairs at Hammer Creek and Shorts Bar over the past two years.