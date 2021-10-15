Grizzly spotted near CDA prompts ‘bear aware’ reminder from IFG
COEUR D’ALENE — Idaho Fish and Game officials are reminding hunters to be “bear aware” after a grizzly bear was confirmed northeast of Magee in the Coeur d’Alene National Forest last week.
Both grizzly bears and black bears can be found in most of the Panhandle region. Grizzlies have occasionally been documented in the Clearwater Region in recent years.
The agency is urging hunters to review their bear identification skills to avoid mistaken identity. Size and color of the animal are not reliable indicators of species, according to a news release, and it’s best to look at multiple features in order to make the right call. Grizzlies typically have short, rounded ears, a dished facial profile, a prominent shoulder hump and 2- to 4-inch long claws. More information is available at bit.ly/3lFGiuB.
IFG warning: Decoys aim to catch roadside hunters, trespassers
BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game officials are warning that its officers will once again deploy “artificial simulated animals” to discourage illegal roadside hunting and trespassing.
The decoys that look like live elk and deer are often stationed in areas where complaints of illegal hunting activity are common.
“Officers watch the animal and respond if someone violates the law,” said Fish and Game Chief of Enforcement Greg Wooten. “This tool is extremely important in our effort to curtail illegal activity that is otherwise undetectable.”
Simulated animals are typically used in areas where there’s a history of spotlighting, trespassing and road hunting.
“This is similar to other law enforcement agencies watching an intersection based on reports of frequent instances of failing to stop at a stop sign, or monitoring speed compliance using radar,” Wooten said.
Anyone found guilty of shooting an artificial animal may lose his or her license and face a fine of as much as $1,000 and a possible jail sentence of as long as six months.
Hunters’ help sought in fight against chronic wasting disease
BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking hunters to help the agency monitor for chronic wasting disease, a fatal ailment that has not yet been documented in the state.
Hunters can help by collecting and submitting lymph nodes of the deer they harvest. Detailed instructions are available at bit.ly/3oYP74I.
Bluewood names new manager
DAYTON — Peter Korfiatis has been named the next general manager of Bluewood, a ski area near here.
Korfiatis fills the position previously held by Kim Clark, who was Bluewood’s general manager for seven years, until he died unexpectedly Aug. 31 of an apparent heart attack while on the mountain.
“Kim brought Bluewood a long way, and he was a great manager. We’re certainly going to miss him,” said Kirk Bair, a managing partner of the ski area’s ownership group. “Good things are continuing to happen at Bluewood though.”
Korfiatis, who was born and raised in Wenatchee, previously worked as senior director of guest experience at Mammoth Mountain in California.
“I value my previous experience at a large mountain and know that’s going to help me here at Bluewood,” Korfiatis says. “At the same time, staying true to Bluewood’s identity is first and foremost.”
Volunteers sought for WDFW fishing guide advisory panel
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for applicants to serve on a fishing guide advisory committee to provide input on broad fisheries and conservation issues as well as specific projects like guide logbook reporting.
The Fishing Guide Advisory Group was created in 2019 to engage guides from across the state, increase communication and transparency in management and provide feedback on fisheries management decisions. More information is available at bit.ly/3FPRxZA.
Idaho Public Television show examines dam-removal proposal
The Idaho Public Television show “Outdoor Idaho” is taking an in-depth look at the state’s imperiled salmon and steelhead runs, as well as Rep. Mike Simpson’s controversial proposal to recover the iconic fish.
In an episode called “Salmon Reckoning” that first aired Thursday and will be shown again at 6 p.m. Sunday, the program explores Simpson’s $33 bil-lion concept that calls for breaching the four lower Snake River dams and investments to mitigate affected communities and industries. Simpson unveiled the strategy last winter and has been working with tribal leaders, conservation organizations and others to attract hard-to-find support from other Northwest members of Congress.
“This is certainly one of our most controversial programs ever,” said “Outdoor Idaho” host and producer Bruce Reichert. “As we say in our show, Idaho’s star will shine more brightly if these fish can continue to return to central Idaho, just like they’ve done for thousands of years.”
The episode that kicks off the 39th season of the show features interviews with Simpson as well as several stakeholders, including retired Idaho Fish and Game Director Virgil Moore, Port of Lewiston Manager David Doeringsfeld, power managers, tribal leaders and environmentalists.
A trailer is available at bit.ly/3FKkjdR.