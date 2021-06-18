Timber work to close Olive Lake Campground
GRANITE, Ore. — Olive Lake Campground on the John Day Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest near here is closed while contractors clear hazardous trees killed or weakened by a mountain pine beetle outbreak.
The temporary closure includes portions of Forest Service roads 10, 10-480 and 10-481 that access the campground, boat launch and east side of the lake. Portions of lakeside trail No. 3169 are also closed. More information about the Umatilla National Forest is available at fs.usda.gov/umatilla.
Annual PLAY rally, trail ride is set for June 26
HEADQUARTERS — The group Public Land Access Year-Round (PLAY) will hold its annual rally and trail ride June 26 at Camp 60 on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
The ride is open to all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes and side-by-sides with a width of 50 or fewer inches.
Overnight parking and camping are available, and organizers will be adhering to Idaho’s current COVID-19 protocols. Registration starts at 8 a.m., and participants must start the ride by 10. All vehicles must meet U.S. Forest Service off-highway vehicle regulations, and riders younger than 18 must wear helmets.
Camp 60 can be reached by traveling east on Grangemont Road out of Orofino, turning left on State Highway 11, following it north to Headquarters, then taking a right and heading east until the site is reached.
Annie Oakley Fun Shoot scheduled for June 27
GENESEE — The Genesee Trap and Skeet Association will play host to its Annie Oakley Fun Shoot from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27.
Participants can purchase six-shot cards for $35, but those who purchase club memberships at the shoot can get their first card for $30. Those who purchase cards are automatically entered in the Annie Oakley Shoot. More information is available on the club’s Facebook page.
Road work to close Craig Mountain access area
WAHA — Work to grade about 5 miles of the remote Wapshilla Ridge Road south of here will resume Monday and last through Thursday, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
The road on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area will be closed during the work.
Rifle match is planned Saturday near Lapwai
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will play host to a Civilian Marksmanship Program-sanctioned M1 Garand and Modern Military Rifle match Saturday at its range along Tom Beall Road off U.S. Highway 95.
Rifle examples include M1 Garand, 1903 Springfield, M1 carbine, M1A, AR-15, AK-47 and SKS. Sign-up starts at 9 a.m., and shooting starts at 9:30 and will last until about noon on the 18-bench side of the range. The entry fee is $20 per shooter.
The six-bench portion of the range will be available for use by nonmatch shooters in the morning, with targets out to no more than 100 yards, and the entire range will be open to public shooting after noon.
More information is available by contacting the range at (208) 843-2987 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. today, or match director Howard Cooley at inthedirt623@yahoo.com.
Expect delays on Gold Hill roads during repairs
POTLATCH — U.S. Forest Service officials are advising people to use caution while traveling on the Gold Hill roads system near here.
Heavy equipment will be working in the area repairing Forest Service roads 770 and 370 as part of the Gold Hill timber sales. Travel delays may be expected.
The Gold Hill project is located in the far northwestern corner of the Palouse Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest in Latah County.