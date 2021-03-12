Controlled burn planned near IDFG Billy Creek site
WAHA — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game plans to conduct a small controlled burn near its Billy Creek administrative site on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Area next week.
Employees with the Idaho Department of Lands, Bureau of Land Management and the University of Idaho will assist. The work is weather dependent but could start as soon as Monday, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
The burn is a test for future controlled burns that will be designed to improve wildlife habitat for species like deer and elk.
Mount Misery Snowdrifters’ bucket run is Saturday
POMEROY — The Mount Misery Snowdrifters snowmobile club will hold its annual bucket run Saturday starting from the Rose Springs Sno Park near here.
Registration is from 9-11 a.m. More information is available on the club’s Facebook page.
IFG Commission to set springer, hunting seasons
NAMPA — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet Thursday in Nampa to set the fishing season for spring chinook and hunting seasons for big game species like elk, deer and pronghorn.
The meeting starts at 8 a.m. at the agency’s Southwest Regional Office. More information, including how to follow the proceedings online, is available at www.bit.ly/3qA5KRr.
WDFW seeks comment on environmental analysis
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public comment on an environmental analysis of a proposed update to its fish hatchery reform policy.
According to a news release from the agency, the policy will guide hatchery and rearing programs to make sure they are consistent with efforts to conserve and recover wild salmon and steelhead in the state, while preserving economic benefits for fisheries and working within existing mitigation programs.
The updated policy also emphasizes the importance of hatchery programs to endangered southern resident killer whales.
More information about the policy review process is available at www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/management/hatcheries/hatchery-reform-policy-review.
Comments can be submitted until 5 p.m. March 23 online at www.wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/environmental/sepa/open-comments.
WDFW seeks comment on nonnative fish plan
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public feedback on an early draft of a policy meant to guide management of nonnative game fish.
According to a news release from the agency, some nonnative fish like bass, walleye, catfish, crappie and certain trout species are popular with anglers but may pose a threat to native fish including salmon and steelhead.
The public can provide comments on their preferred options for the draft policy on the WDFW website at www.bit.ly/3rFmoQM. Comments are due by April 5.