Shooting range will be closed for the holidays
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club shooting range near here will be closed Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday and on New Year’s Day.
Kelly Forks cabin rental program revised
KELLY FORKS — Forest Service officials are making changes to the Kelly Forks Cabin Rental Program that will take effect next summer.
The changes are designed to allow more people to enjoy the remote cabin each summer, according to a news release from the agency.
Under new rules, people will be able to rent the cabin for a maximum of six nights. That is down from 14 nights under previous rules. The six nights can be booked consecutively or split between two separate reservations.
“The Kelly Forks Cabin is a very popular destination on the North Fork, with reservations filling up every season for the past several years. We want to make it possible for us to accommodate more reservations each season, so many different visitors have the opportunity to come and enjoy the area,” North Fork District Ranger Andrew Skowlund said.
The cabin will be open from June 14 to Oct. 1, 2021. The website recreation.gov will begin accepting reservations for the coming season on Jan. 14. More information is available by visiting recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/233160 or by calling the North Fork Ranger District at (208) 476-4541.
The cabin sits at the confluence of the North Fork of the Clearwater River and Kelly Creek, near Kelly Forks Work Center and Kelly Forks Campground. It was built in the 1930s and sleeps as many as six people.
Public can comment on WDFW mining rules
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public comment on proposed updates to the state hydraulic code’s mineral prospecting rules designed to protect fish and their habitats.
According to a news release from the agency, it is conducting the rulemaking process to implement elements of recent legislation which changed parts of the law governing construction projects in state waters.
Proposed amendments to the hydraulic code rules include:
- Updating definitions related to mineral prospecting.
- Requiring proof of compliance with the federal Clean Water Act to apply for an individual Hydraulic Project Approval for mining not covered under the Gold and Fish pamphlet.
- Requiring an individual Hydraulic Project Approval for mining involving motorized or gravity-siphon equipment.
The public can submit comments by Jan. 30 via email at HPARules@dfw.wa.gov or by mail at WDFW, Attn: Theresa Nation, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504.
A public hearing for the rule update will be conducted during the Fish and Wildlife Commission’s Jan. 29 meeting.
More information is available by visiting wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/environmental/hpa/rulemaking. People with limited internet access can request assistance by calling the Habitat Program at (360) 902-2534.