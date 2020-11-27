Tickets on sale for Mountainfilm Tour
The Selway Bitterroot-Frank Church Foundation will play host to a virtual showing of the Mountainfilm Tour early next year.
Tickets are on sale for the event, that can be streamed between Jan. 7 and 9.
The showing will feature several short documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colo.
The foundation typically holds an in-person screening of the tour in Boise, but this year’s event was moved online because of COVID-19 precautions. The foundation helps the U.S. Forest Service take care of the Selway-Bitterroot and Frank Church – River of No Return wilderness areas in central Idaho. It places an emphasis on trail maintenance and training people to become wilderness professionals.
The show begins at 3 p.m. Jan. 7 and will be available until 3 p.m. Jan. 9.
Tickets cost $20 through November then rise to $30 Tuesday. They can be purchased at selwaybitterroot.org/mountainfilm2021.
The screening also will feature a raffle with prizes that range from a YETI cooler to deluxe weekend getaways.
IFG seeks public help monitoring chronic wasting
Idaho Fish and Game officials are reminding hunters that the agency needs their help to monitor for chronic wasting disease.
Agency officials are asking successful deer hunters in the Clearwater Region to collect and then submit the lymph nodes of the animals they harvest. Fish and Game officials can also remove the lymph nodes from the heads of harvested animals. Heads of harvested deer or removed lymph nodes can be dropped off at the agency’s Clearwater Regional office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
More information, including detailed instructions on how to remove the lymph nodes from a harvested deer are available at bit.ly/364bhsx.
Chronic wasting disease is a slow-moving, fatal neurological disease of deer, elk and moose. It hasn’t been detected in Idaho, but is present in Montana and Wyoming.
Ski season has begun
Ski season is off to a somewhat promising start, with one ski area open already and others offer-ing access to season pass holders.
Many operators typically hope to open for skiing by the weekend after Thanksgiving but often are not able to welcome skiers until sometime in December.
So far, Lookout Pass with 10 inches at its base and 28 inches at its summit, is the only regional ski area to open to the general public. It will be open today through Sunday. Other areas, such as Brundage Mountain near McCall and Schweitzer Mountain near Sandpoint, have opened to season pass holders and a limited number of other folks. Silver Mountain near Kellogg plans to open today if there is enough show. Ski Bluewood near Dayton and smaller areas such as Cottonwood Butte near Cottonwood and Bald Mountain near Pierce have not yet opened in any form. Snowhaven near Grangeville won’t open at all this winter because of COVID-19 related logistical concerns.