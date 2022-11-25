Xmas tree permits offered in Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest
KAMIAH — The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest is offering Christmas tree cutting permits.
Those with a permit can cut up to three trees from the 4-million acre forest. The $5 permits may be purchased at Forest Service ranger stations or online at bit.ly/3XsznFZ.
Fourth grade students are eligible to receive a free Christmas tree permit if they have an Every Kid Outdoors pass. Those who want to learn more about the program and apply for the pass may visit everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm.
Wildlife, fish panels for Washington to meet next week
OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold two special committee meetings next week.
From 3-5 p.m. Monday, the Wildlife Committee will discuss its effort to craft a new game management plan, the authority of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the agency’s vision.
Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Fish Committee will discuss the salmon fishery below Bonneville Dam with a focus on Buoy 10 near the river’s mouth. The commission will be briefed on the fall chinook fishery there and several changes that were made during the season.
Full agendas with links to stream both meetings are available at bit.ly/3AA7Fgr.
Steelhead fishing halted on Hanford Reach
TRI-CITIES — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shut down the Columbia River’s Hanford Reach steelhead fishery Sunday.
According to a news release from the agency, the return of steelhead to the Ringold Springs Hatchery is the second lowest recorded over the past two decades. The season was closed to help ensure enough fish reach the hatchery to meet spawning goals.
Nonresident deer, elk tags in Idaho go on sale next week
BOISE — Nonresident Idaho deer and elk tags for the 2023 hunting season go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.
According to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release, licenses and tags can be bought online at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com, through the Idaho Fish and Game mobile app, or by phone at (800) 554-8685. They can also be bought in person at a license vendor location, or Fish and Game regional offices during normal business hours.
The number of available tags for each deer hunting unit and elk zone is available at idfg.idaho.gov/tag/quotas-nonresident.
Biologist still taking samples from harvested deer
GRANGEVILLE — Idaho Fish and Game biologists are continuing to collect samples from harvested deer at drop-off locations as part of a statewide surveillance program for chronic wasting disease.
The contagious disease was detected for the first time in Idaho last fall. Thus far, all positive samples have come from deer and elk in Unit 14 between Grangeville and Riggins.
The agency is asking hunters to deposit the heads of deer and elk they harvest in barrels at the following locations:
Near Hammer Creek.
Slate Creek dumpster site.
Hells Canyon recreation office at Riggins.
Cottonwood historic site.
Tolo Lake
Camas Prairie Vet Clinic at Grangeville.
Mt. Idaho Grade and Highway 14.
Clearwater regional office at Lewiston.
Mile Marker 23- Kooskia gravel pit.
More information is available at bit.ly/3AF635k.
Agency seeks tips about 3 deer left to waste near Potlatch
POTLATCH — Conservation officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are seeking information about three whitetail deer that were shot and left to waste near Rock Creek Road south of here.
According to a news release from the agency, the first deer was found Sept. 18 and the two other deer were found Nov. 13. The agency believes the same person is involved in all three killings.
Anyone with information about the killings can call Senior Conservation Officer Tony Imthurn at (208) 716-8099 or the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
Mountain lion hunting access on Craig Mountain area bagged
WAHA — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is discontinuing its trial mountain lion hunting access program on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area.
According to a news release from the agency, certain roads on the wildlife area were opened during the 2021-22 season with the goal of increasing the harvest of mountain lions. However, no mountain lions were harvested under the access program and wildlife managers determined additional disturbance to wintering wildlife is not worth the continuation of the program.