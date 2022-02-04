Elk River fishing derby is Saturday
ELK RIVER — Anglers can land trout and cash during the annual ice fishing derby here Saturday.
Sign-up is from 8 to 10 a.m. and the weigh-in will happen at 3 p.m. — both at the Elk River Lodge, the sponsor of the derby.
The entry fee is $10. The registered angler who catches the biggest fish will win 100 percent of the entry fee pot. Last year the winner netted $1,600.
Youth hunter ed shooting session is Saturday
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host a Youth Hunter Education Challenge Program shooting session Saturday at the club’s gun range.
The six-bench side will be used by the youth group in the morning. The 18-bench side and shotgun range will remain open to the public all day. The six-bench side will be open to the public in the afternoon.
More information about the program is available by contacting Dave Kapula at spakula52@gmail.com.
Nonprofit to raffle off prized Zumwalt Prairie elk tag
JOSEPH, Ore. — A nonprofit group dedicated to enriching relationships between descendants of the Wallowa Band of Nez Perce Indians with residents of Wallowa County will raffle off a rare bull elk hunting tag for the Zumwalt Prairie.
The Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland received the tag from the Nature Conservancy that owns the 33,000-acre Zumwalt Prairie Preserve on the western uplands of Hells Canyon. Each year the conservancy donates landowner preference deer and elk hunting tags to nonprofit organizations.
Nez Perce Wallowa Homelands plans to sell 200 raffle tickets. The cost is $50 each, and 50 of the tickets will be reserved for purchase by Native Americans. Tickets are available online at wallowanezperce.org/elk-tag-raffle. The raffle will close no later than March 27 and the winner will be announced live at a date and time that will be announced later.
Nez Perce Wallowa Homelands works to build relationships between the descendants of the Wallowa Band that was expelled from the area prior to the War of 1877 with people who live there now “to create a physical place to preserve and celebrate Native culture, and to tell the Nez Perce story in Wallowa.”
Proceeds from the raffle will be used to support the group’s annual Snake River School float trip, during which young Native Americans learn science, technology, engineering, math and traditional ecological knowledge from tribal instructors.
More information is available by contacting Sara Averbeck at sara@wallowanezperce.org.
‘Euronymphing’ is topic of flycaster’s presentation
Angler Christopher Duke, of Pullman, will speak about “Euronymphing” at the Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Thursday evening at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
Duke will give a presentation on a set of “highly-effective nymphing methods” developed for fishing contests in Europe. Visitors are welcome.
The meeting begins at about 5:30 with a no-host dinner served at 6, and Duke will begin his presentation around 7.
Region’s noxious weed fight, youth firearms safety program get boost from elk foundation
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated $750,639 of grant funding to benefit wildlife habitat and hunting heritage projects in Idaho, including projects in Idaho and Clearwater counties.
“This funding addresses a mix of projects that lie at the root of our mission of ensuring the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and our hunting heritage,” said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer. “Among them are efforts to enhance wildlife forage by removing encroaching conifers, applying prescribed burns, treating noxious weeds, rehabbing landscapes impacted by severe wildfires and removing old fencing and other debris that limit the movement of wildlife.”
Some of the funding will pay for noxious weed treatments on 630 acres in Idaho County, the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area, Gospel Hump Wilderness Area and part of the Salmon River corridor that is designated as a Wild and Scenic River.
Additional funding will help members of Back Country Horsemen of North Central Idaho to spray herbicide on noxious weeds and invasive plants across 30 acres in the Lochsa and Moose Creek Rangers Districts on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest in the Selway and Lochsa River drainages.
The foundation will provide volunteer labor to repair fencing to keep livestock out of the Joseph Plains Wildlife Habitat Area. And the conservation organization will provide funding for the Potlatch Shooting Sports Club for kids 8 to 18 to learn about the safe, responsible use of firearms.
Stairs to popular fishing access point shore up safety
HARPSTER — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game installed steel stairs to a popular fishing access site near here.
The agency purchased the site in 2020. It is used by steelhead anglers and by agency volunteers who catch steelhead each fall that are used in a special hatchery broodstock program.
The stairs are designed to provide safer access to and from the river.
Comments sought on spring bear hunt proposal
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking written comments on a proposed spring black bear special permit rule change.
The Fish and Wildlife Commission accepted a petition last month to initiate rule-making for a spring black bear special permit season in 2022. The proposed rule would establish spring black bear special hunting permits for a shortened 2022 season, beginning May 1 and ending June 15. The amendment also proposes modifications to the harvest and inspection procedures and makes it unlawful to kill a cub or a female with cubs.
“We are seeking feedback on the proposed rule to set a shortened spring black bear special permit season,” said Anis Aoude, the agency’s game division manager.
Comments will be accepted through March 12. More information is available at publicinput.com/SpringBearPetition102.
Last fall the commission failed to approve spring black bear hunting permits, killing the season. But last month the commission agreed to take another look at the issue.
Hunters education course is schedu
Registration is open for an in-person Washington hunter education class to be taught by Ron Landrus and Dallas Hohnsbehn, of Clarkston.
Those interested in the course, which will be held Feb. 28 to March12, can pick up an information sheet at Schurman’s True Value Hardware in downtown Clarkston and register online at bit.ly/2OBKXNk.
All classroom sessions will be at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., in Clarkston. The first class is from 5:30-8 p.m. Other classes will be from 6-8 p.m. March 1-3 and March 7-9 13-15. The March 10 class will be from 5-8 p.m.
A field course with live fire of a .243-caliber rifle and 20-gauge shotgun will be March 12 with the time and place announced during classroom sessions.
Students must attend all classes to pass. Parents of students younger than 18 are required to attend the first class, and parents of students age 11 or younger must attend all of the classes.
There is no charge for the class; costs are covered by Schurman’s and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
More information is available by contacting Landrus at (509) 758-3122 or Hohnsbehn at (509) 758-7006.