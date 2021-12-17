Forest Service plans management project on Red River Ranger District
ELK CITY — Officials on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest are planning a forest management project near here designed to improve forest health and reduce fire danger.
The Red Seigel project on the forest’s Red River Ranger District could include several large clearcuts and other harvest methods ranging from 41 acres to 448 acres and covering a combined 2,179 acres, according to a Forest Service news release. The cuts would have various levels of tree retention with the idea that it would create “a complex and variable landscape that is more resilient to insect infestation, disease and wildfire.”
The agency will hold a formal scoping period to gather public comment on the proposal. More information is available at bit.ly/31VMAzg. Initial comments can be submitted by email at comments-northern-nezperce-red-river@usda.gov.
Bluewood set to open today
DAYTON — Bluewood ski resort opens today, kicking off its 2021-22 ski season.
“The recent storm delivered exactly what we needed to provide our Bluewood family of skiers and riders an amazing first trip back to the mountains,” General Manager Pete Korfiatis said.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. and shutdown at 4 p.m. but the ski area will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and be closed Christmas Day. More information is available at bluewood.com.
Snowhaven begins season Saturday
GRANGEVILLE — Snowhaven Ski and Tubing area will rev up its lifts for the first time this winter on Saturday. The ski area will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 2 with the exception of Christmas Day.
Outside of the Christmas holiday season, the ski and tubing hill is open on weekends and some holiday Mondays.