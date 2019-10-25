Forest health and fuels reduction meeting is Tuesday
Landowners with forest land in the Sweetwater, Lapwai, and Mission Creek drainages of Nez Perce County are invited to attend a forest health and hazardous fuels reduction workshop from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Brammer Building in Lewiston.
District officials are asking those who plan to attend to register in advance. Registration can be accomplished by calling (208) 843-2931 or sending an email to npswcd@co.nezperce.id.us and providing a name, phone number, number of attendees and an email or mailing address. The first 15 registrants who attend will receive 50 ponderosa pine seedlings. The agenda topics include management techniques to promote forest health and sustainability, control of orange hawkweed and knapweed, hazardous fuel reduction and wildfire areas of concern.
More information about the workshop is available at http://bit.ly/2MEB28S.
Regional game officers are probing multiple poaching incidents
Conservation officers at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are investigating several alleged poaching incidents across the Clearwater Region.
Mark Carson, conservation supervisor for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region at Lewiston, said fall tends to be a busy time when officers juggle multiple cases. He said this fall is no different but the agency is making a concerted effort to elicit help from the public.
“Poaching happens 365 but it spikes up in the fall because guys can at least attempt to cover it up and make it seem legal, so the cases we work certainly go up in September, October, November and December,” he said.
The agency is looking for tips on four cases.
Last Friday, a spike bull elk was found off of the Fern Hill Road south of Deary. The animal was shot with a rifle, gutted and partially skinned before it was dumped along the road without meat being removed.
“It is sad to find an animal wasted like this, especially when legal hunters are asking where to find an elk,” said Brian Perkes, the Deary-area conservation officer.
Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Perkes at (208) 959-1605 or call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline, (800) 632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
On Oct. 17, a mule deer doe and fawn were found wasted near North Tom Beall Road east of Lapwai. The deer were shot and no meat was taken. Officers believe the deer were killed at separate locations and dumped where they were discovered.
Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call Senior Conservation Officer Tony Imthurn at (208) 716-8099 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline.
Also on Oct. 17, a bull elk was found wasted in a wheat field near McKown Road north of Potlatch. The elk had been shot one time with only the antlers and ivories removed from the animal. All of the meat was left to waste. It is believed the elk was killed sometime between Oct. 13 and Oct 16.
“Someone has information regarding who killed this elk and we would be very interested in talking to them and solving this case” said Imthurn.
Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call Imthurn or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline.
On the evening of Oct. 11, the department received a tip that led to the investigation of a trophy 6x6 bull elk that was illegally killed near Harpster. Initial information of suspicious activity on Lightning Creek road, near Highway 13, led Senior Conservation Officer James Roll to check the area. A witness saw two young adults, one man and one woman, shoot and kill a mature trophy class bull elk. The property is privately owned with limited hunting opportunities and the man and woman did not have permission to hunt there. The elk was dragged down the hill and removed from the property after dark. Idaho Fish and Game officers are looking for a 19- to 21-year-old man with a medium build, brown hair, and about 5 feet, 11 inches tall. The woman is described as being 19 to 21, of petite build with blond hair, and 5 feet, 2 inches tall. The two suspects left the area driving an older gray compact pickup truck with a partial Idaho license plate of I-7. Officers have additional evidence but are looking for more information.
Anyone who has information, can contact the Citizens Against Poaching hotline or Roll at (208) 983-8843.
Outdoor gear sale and ski swap is Nov. 7 in Moscow
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho Outdoor Program and Vandal Ski Team are holding the 45th annual Outdoor Equipment Sale and Ski Swap at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 in the Student Recreation Center’s MAC court on the UI campus here.
Admission is free. Anyone is welcome to sell their own equipment for a donation of $5 per table and the donations go to the ski team. Private sellers should arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. to set up their tables. All sales will be the responsibility of the individual.
More information is available by calling the Outdoor Program Office at (208) 885-6810.