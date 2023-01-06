Presentation on St. Joe River Valley planned for Wednesday at Moscow
MOSCOW — Dan Mottern, owner of the Idaho Fly Fishing Company, an avid fly fisherman and University of Idaho instructor, will deliver a presentation called “Hooked on the Joe” at the Clearwater Fly Casters meeting here Wednesday.
Mottern will share the flora, fauna, people and culture of the St. Joe River Valley.
The meeting at the Best Western Plus University starts with a 5:30 p.m. social hour, followed by a $21 buffet meal and dessert at 6:30. Mottern’s presentation will follow.
Kelly Creek Flycasters to hear about fishing in Alaska next week
Bruce Susinger will talk about fly fishing in Alaska at a Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston on Thursday.
Susinger has 30 years of experience guiding anglers in Alaska. The meeting starts with a 5:30 p.m. social hour, followed by a no-host dinner at 6 and the program at 7.
Visitors are encouraged to attend. According to a news release, the club serves as both a social outlet for those interested in fly fishing and as an educational resource. The group sponsors graduate student scholarships and instruction for people who want to learn about fly fishing and holds several group fishing outings each year.