Prices increasing this season for Sno-Park permits at Fields Spring State Park
ANATONE — The cost of Sno-Park permits at Fields Spring State Park here will increase to $50 for the season and $25 for the day.
Prices had been $40 for a season pass and $20 for a day pass.
The passes will be required once there is enough snow to ski or snowshoe on the park’s trails or recreate at its sledding areas. Washington State Park Discover Passes aren’t required to access the park when Sno-Park permits are active.
According to a news release from the park, the ski and snowshoe trails there are intended for use by Nordic skiers and snowshoers at the same time. That means set tracks and skating lanes aren’t reserved for the exclusive use of skiers. The trails and roads will be groomed about once a week or as conditions permit.
Closure of Asotin Creek Wildlife Area is set to take effect Wednesday, to protect elk
A closure of most of the Asotin Creek and Weatherly units of the Asotin Creek Wildlife Area starts Wednesday.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is closing about 20,000 acres of the area to all human entry this winter to protect elk. Much of the area was burned last summer, covering 95 percent of traditional elk wintering habitat. The agency intends to feed elk to help them through the winter. The closure, which includes Charley Creek, Lick Creek and the North and South forks of Asotin Creek, is expected to last until April 1.