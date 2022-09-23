Restrictions loosened on Umatilla, Wallowa-Whitman national forests
POMEROY — Managers of the Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman national forests are scaling back but not yet eliminating seasonal regulations aimed at reducing accidental wildfire starts.
Restrictions loosened on Umatilla, Wallowa-Whitman national forests
POMEROY — Managers of the Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman national forests are scaling back but not yet eliminating seasonal regulations aimed at reducing accidental wildfire starts.
Starting today, the forests will revert to Phase A restrictions that forbid the use of chain saws between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Chain saw operators are required to have an ax, shovel and fire extinguisher in their possession. Smoking is allowed only in enclosed vehicles, buildings or areas cleared of flammable material. Motor vehicles are restricted to designated roads and trails that are clear of standing grass and other flammable material. Off-road travel and travel on closed roads is not allowed.
Forest Service officials are urging forest visitors to be careful with campfires and use either commercial fire rings in designated recreation areas or fire pits surrounded by dirt and rock with burnable material removed within a 3-foot radius and clear of overhanging tree branches. They note that campfires can’t be left unattended and those who have campfires should have at least a gallon of water and a shovel on hand.
Fees will be waived Saturday for National Public Lands Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — National Public Lands Day will be marked Saturday with a fee-free day at recreation sites across the country.
According to a U.S. Forest Service news release, areas that normally charge a day-use fee will be free. The fee waiver does not apply to permits, campgrounds and cabins, or some expanded-amenity and concessionaire-managed sites.
Although there are few day-use fees charged on the Nez Perce-Clearwater and Umatilla national forests, there are such fees at some popular trailheads on nearby forests. For example, the Umatilla National Forest charges day-use fees to enter the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
According to the news release, National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day of volunteer activities. The day recognizes the recreation and conservation value of America’s public lands. Last year, 46,227 volunteers participated in 536 events, contributing 185,108 hours of their time, which was valued at an estimated $5 million.
Washington agencies won’t require passes, fees on Saturday
OLYMPIA — Discover Passes will not be required to access Washington State Parks and land managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources on Saturday.
The requirement for the pass is being waived in recognition of National Public Lands Day.
The state plans to waive the pass requirement as well on World Mental Health Day, Oct. 10; Veterans Day, Nov. 11; and Native American Heritage Day, Nov. 25.
An annual Discover Pass costs $30 and day passes are $10. The passes are normally required to park at land managed by the three state agencies.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.