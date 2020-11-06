Special meetings on Washington fishery policies
OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold two special meetings this month, including a joint-state meeting with members of the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The first will be from 8-10 a.m. today and feature an update and opportunity for public comment on the Washington commission’s review of its Hatchery and Fishery Reform Policy. The public can tune in and provide comments at zoom.us/j/97108214447.
The second meeting, scheduled from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, will include four members of the Washington commission and three members of the Oregon commission to discuss Columbia River salmon fishery policy, including joint-state policy and regulatory concurrency between the states. The public can view the webinar at zoom.us/j/92872148644. No public comment will be taken, and no decisions will be made at this meeting.
IDFG reminder: Don’t dump big game carcasses
BOISE — Officials from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are reminding hunters to properly dispose of the inedible portions of big game carcasses they harvest this fall.
According to a news release from the agency, hunters are required to remove and care for all edible portions of meat, including the hindquarters as far down as the hock, meat of the front quarters as far down as the knee and meat along the backbone.
All inedible portions should be double-bagged, securely tied and put in a garbage container for collection. People without trash collection services are advised to take the remains to a county transfer station.
According to the news release, dumping carcasses along roadways or on private or public land is illegal and considered littering. Dumping carcasses in such places can create public health and disease issues and may lead to the spread of wildlife illnesses like chronic wasting disease and elk hoof disease. Dumped carcasses also can attract scavenging animals which can create safety hazards along roads. Lastly, the release says dumped carcasses give hunters a bad image.
Marksmanship clinic is set for weekend
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will hold an Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinic on Saturday and Sunday at its public shooting range near here.
Marksmanship training will include the six steps to firing the shot, how to use a rifle sling, how to zero in a rifle and how to shoot properly from the various shooting positions. The training is open to anyone old enough to load and manipulate a rifle. Rifles may be centerfire up to 8 mm or .22 rimfire. A semiautomatic, .22 rimfire with adjustable sights or scope and adjustable sling is suggested.
Participants should bring a rifle and about 400 rounds of ammunition, eye and ear protection, a shooting mat or carpet piece to lay on and be willing to learn. Also included in the clinic will be a discussion on the story of April 19, 1775, and the start of the American Revolutionary War.
The cost of the training is $60 for adults and $20 for youth, active duty military and law enforcement officers, plus range fees of $20 per day per participant. The training starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 4-4:30 p.m. each day. Those interested may sign up or ask questions by contacting Griff Marshall at gmarshall@marshallmaterials.com or Robert Coons at (509) 780-2244 or darrangerc@cableone.net.
The Appleseed clinic will occupy the six-bench portion of the range on both days, leaving the other side open to nonAppleseed shooters.
The range can be reached by turning east on Tom Beall Road from U.S. Highway 95 north of Lapwai and following the road for about 4.5 miles.
New system, new contractor for Idaho licenses
BOISE — Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials expect hunters, anglers and trappers to see new and more customer-friendly services and options when buying licenses, tags and permits.
According to a news release, the agency launched a new licensing system administered by a new contractor. Those who purchase products from gooutdoorsidaho.com will no longer need a password to log into their accounts. They will be able to automatically renew soon-to-expire licenses, store payment information on the site if they wish, and have their licenses and some permits on a “hard card” about the same size as a plastic credit card. Licenses also may be stored digitally on a smartphone. There are several other features and a smartphone app available as well.