Registration open for Washington hunter education in Clarkston
Registration is open for an in-person Washington hunter education class to be taught by Ron Landrus and Dallas Hohnsbehn, both of Clarkston.
Those interested in the course, which will be held Sept. 6-17, can pick up an information sheet at Schurman’s True Value Hardware in downtown Clarkston and register online at bit.ly/2OBKXNk.
All classroom sessions will be at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., in Clarkston. The first class, on Sept. 6, is from 5:30-8 p.m. Other classes will be from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 7-9 and Sept 12-14. The Sept. 15 class will be from 5-8 p.m.
A field course will be held Sept. 17, with the time and place announced during classroom sessions.
Students must attend all classes to pass. Parents of students younger than 18 are required to attend the first class, and parents of students age 11 or younger must attend all of the classes.
There is no charge for the class; costs are covered by Schurman’s and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
More information is available by contacting Landrus at (509) 758-3122 or Hohnsbehn at (509) 758-7006.
Women’s fly fishing clinic accepting registration
The Kelly Creek Flycasters and Idaho Department of Fish and Game are holding a women’s fly fishing clinic that culminates with a two-night fishing trip on the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
Classroom sessions that include casting lessons will be held from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 25, 31 and Sept. 7. The fishing trip will be held Sept. 9-11.
The cost is $75 per student. Young women between the ages of 13 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Fly rods and reels will be available for students to use, but all other gear, such as waders and wading boots and camping equipment, must be supplied by the students.
The registration deadline is Aug. 21. More information is available by contacting Laura Rogers at lsusanrogers@gmail.com or (509) 780-3132.
Ski season discussion is on the menu tonight at Moscow
MOSCOW — The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will co-host, with Hyperspud Sports, a Pubbin’ on the Patio event from 5-7 tonight at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute at 1040 Rodeo Drive.
The event is free, and music will be provided by Yellow Dog Flats. Food will be available for purchase from Battleground food truck and adult drinks from Moscow Brewing Company. Those who attend will hear an update on the club’s plans for the 2022-23 ski season.
Sawtooth Basin sockeye update: 31 fish so far
STANLEY — So far this summer, 31 adult sockeye salmon have been trapped in Idaho’s Sawtooth Basin, including 11 that arrived at the trap in the headwaters of the Salmon River Wednesday.
Sockeye salmon are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. Through Wednesday, 2,071 sockeye had been counted at Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River west of Clarkston. The dam is the last one the fish must pass on their return to spawning grounds but it is only about halfway to the Stanley Basin in the shadow of Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains.
Most of the returning sockeye will be spawned in hatcheries but a few will be allowed to spawn in places like Redfish Lake.
