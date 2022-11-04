Snowhaven Ski Swap planned for later this month
GRANGEVILLE — The Snowhaven Ski Swap will be held from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 18 and from 8-11 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Grangeville Elementary Middle School Multipurpose Room.
Rain. High 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Rain and wind. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 3:13 am
Snowhaven Ski Swap planned for later this month
GRANGEVILLE — The Snowhaven Ski Swap will be held from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 18 and from 8-11 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Grangeville Elementary Middle School Multipurpose Room.
The annual event where people can sell their used ski clothing and equipment on consignment is sponsored by the Snowhaven Ski Patrol. A vendor will be selling new equipment.
Items to be sold at the swap can be dropped off at 5 p.m. Nov. 18 and unsold items must be picked up by noon Nov. 19.
Ski passes will be available for purchase at a discounted rate during the swap. Family passes will cost $650 and a punch card that gives skiers a discount off of daily tickets will cost $180.
Fire restrictions lifted on Umatilla National Forest
PENDLETON — The Umatilla National Forest has lifted all restrictions designed to reduce the threat of accidental fire starts.
Recent precipitation and cooler weather has vastly decreased fire danger, according to a news release from the agency. Restrictions pertaining to recreational chain saw use, smoking and off-road travel had been in place since the summer.
Washington agency plans meeting about coastal steelhead fishing
OLYMPIA — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishery managers are inviting the public to join them Thursday and Nov. 28 for two virtual town halls to gather feedback prior to setting regulations for the 2022-23 coastal steelhead season.
Fisheries managers are anticipating some of the lowest returns ever recorded on some of Washington’s coastal rivers.
“With expectations of another year of low wild steelhead abundance we continue to explore how we can implement fisheries in the most responsible way,” said James Losee, regional fish program manager. “This includes considering new proposals from the public that balance our conservation goals with fishing opportunity. We really encourage the public to bring forward their ideas as we consider the 2022-23 season.”
More information about the runs and how to participate in the meetings is available at bit.ly/3Nz1JJS.
Sea lion disease outbreak reported along Oregon Coast
NEWPORT, Ore. — Wildlife officials in Oregon have documented an increase in the number of stranded California sea lions along the state’s coast and say a naturally occurring bacterial disease that can also sicken dogs, people, other wildlife and livestock is to blame.
According to a news release from the agency, dogs are most at risk of getting leptospirosis while the risk to people is small. The agency recommends dog and horse owners discuss the merits of vaccination for leptospirosis with their veterinarian. Wildlife officials and those from Oregon Parks and Recreation are urging beachgoers to leash their dogs and keep at least 150 feet away from live or dead sea lions.
The disease can spread when an animal or person is in contact with urine or other bodily fluids of an infected or dead sea lion.
Chestnut Park restrooms reopen in Clarkston
Officials at the Army Corps of Engineers have restored access to public restrooms at Chestnut Park in Clarkston, according to a news release from the agency.
The restrooms were closed following repeated acts of vandalism.
The agency is asking park visitors to help protect access to the restrooms and other public facilities by reporting any suspicious activity or property damage to the Lower Granite Natural Resource Management Office at (509) 751-0240 or to local law enforcement.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.