Canyon Birders to venture to Steptoe Butte on Saturday
STEPTOE BUTTE — Members of the Canyon Birders will lead an all-day bird-watching trip here Saturday.
Those interested in attending can meet at the west end of the parking lot at the Walla Walla Community College Clarkston campus at 7:30 a.m. or in the Dissmore’s IGA parking lot in Pullman at 8:30 a.m. for carpooling. Those who attend are advised to bring a lunch, snacks, drinks and a Washington Discover Pass if they plan on driving.
Corporation halts its summertime campfire ban on Idaho land
SPOKANE — PotlatchDeltic Corp. lifted its summertime ban on campfires and open burning on its Idaho property. Even though cooler temperatures and recent rain have reduced fire risk, PotlatchDeltic officials are urging forest users to be cautious and responsible with fires when using its land.
Additional information about PotlatchDeltic’s Idaho properties can be found online at www.potlatchdeltic.com.
Bridge building will close Forest Service road near Elk City
ELK CITY — Forest Service Road No. 311 southeast of here and west of Dixie Summit is closed for a bridge construction project at Big Creek.
The road is closed for about 100 feet on either side of the creek at Mile Marker 10.5.
The bridge is being replaced for public safety. Forest Service officials identified stability issues that could lead to bridge failure. The work is scheduled to be complete by the end of September.
Sledders to conduct swap meet Saturday at Pomeroy fairgrounds
POMEROY — The Mount Misery Snowdrifters will hold a power sports swap from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the the Garfield County Fairgrounds here.
Those interested in selling power sport vehicles or equipment can contact Emily Ruchert at (509) 566-7019 or weberuchert@gmail.com. The cost to have a booth at the swap is $25 for private vendors and $50 for commercial vendors. Sellers can set up from 1-8 p.m. today or from 6:30-8:30 a.m. Saturday.
There is a $5 per vehicle entry fee for those who want to attend and shop at the swap.
The club is also having a vintage snowmobile and motorcycle show in conjunction with the swap.
All profits go to supporting the club’s scholarship fund, club activities and local charities. Food will be available for purchase.