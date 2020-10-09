River depth and flows will fluctuate during Dworshak Dam testing next week
AHSAHKA — River elevations and flows will fluctuate Tuesday and Wednesday as dam operators from the Army Corps of Engineers conduct tests of hydropower units at Dworshak Dam.
The tests, to be carried out between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days, will consist of increased flows exiting the dam’s powerhouse and affect flows on the North Fork Clearwater and Clearwater rivers below Orofino.
River users may see 1 to 2 feet of fluctuation in flow levels during the test, according to a news release from the agency.
Weed control spraying planned along Bill Chipman Palouse Trail
PULLMAN — Starting today and lasting through next Friday, the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail will be spot sprayed for noxious weeds, according to a news release from the Whitman County Parks Department.
Precise times and days will be determined based on weather conditions. Areas will be clearly posted during the work. Trail users with a greater sensitivity to chemicals are advised to be aware they may encounter weed spraying over the next week.
IFG issues warning on license fraud
Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers are advising hunters and anglers not to commit fraud when purchasing licenses and tags.
According to a news release from the agency, fraudulent license purchases, such as a nonresident buying a resident license, are one of the most common fish and game violations.
There have been more than 1,000 wrong-class license viola-tions detected by officers in recent years, according to the agency. To be an Idaho resident for hunting, trapping and fishing purposes, license buyers must have lived in Idaho for the past six months and have either a valid Idaho driver’s license or identification card. Property ownership and payment of property taxes are not enough to establish residency.
Repair projects are planned for Tucannon River Road
POMEROY — Contractors will soon begin additional repair work on the Tucannon River Road, according to a news release from the Umatilla National Forest.
The work is expected to last two to three weeks and result in the reopening of Forest Roads 47, 4712 and 4713.
During the work, Road 47 will remain closed to motorized traffic. The roads were damaged during flooding last winter.
Detailed closure maps are available at www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla. Forest Service officials also are advising hunters and other visitors that fire risk remains high in many areas, and public use restrictions involving chain saw use remain in effect.
Tips on taking care of public-access leased lands
BOISE — Officials from the Idaho departments of Fish and Game and Parks and Recreation are asking hunters and other visitors to state endowment lands to recreate responsibly to protect both the land and recently approved public access leases.
Endowment lands generate revenue, typically from timber sales and grazing leases, and help fund public schools, universities and state hospitals, according to a news release from the agencies. In 2018, Fish and Game officials agreed to pay the Department of Lands a public access fee to help keep the land from being locked up by exclusive leases.
The agencies are asking people who visit endowment land to consider the following practices:
If you park near a gate, make sure there is room for emergency vehicles to pass.
Honor closures and do not make new trails.
Reduce erosion by treading lightly on the land and avoiding muddy roads and trails.
Keep off-highway vehicles on established roads and trails.
Dead animals should be disposed of away from streams and camping areas.
Pack out trash.
Make sure all campfires and warming fires are dead out before leaving.
Removing locks or destroying locked gates may result in further closures.
Wildfires are expensive, and people are responsible for the bill if they start one.
Maps of endowment land can be found at www.idl.idaho.gov/about-us/recreating-on-endowment-lands/.
IFG planting robo-decoys to catch law-breakers
BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game officials will once again use robo-decoys in an attempt to nab unlawful hunters.
Use of the “artificial simulated animals” is designed to persuade individual hunters who may be tempted to poach to obey hunting laws and regulations.
The decoys look like real animals and often are placed on posted private property.
“Officers watch the animal and respond if someone violates the law,” said Fish and Game Chief of Enforcement Greg Wooten in an agency news release. “This tool is extremely important in our effort to curtail illegal activity that is otherwise undetectable.”
Simulated animals are typically used in areas where there’s a history of spotlighting, trespassing and road hunting.
“This is similar to other law enforcement agencies watching an intersection based on reports of frequent instances of failing to stop at a stop sign, or monitoring speed compliance using radar,” Wooten said.
Anyone found guilty of shooting an artificial animal may lose his or her license and face a fine of as much as $1,000 and a possible jail sentence of as long as six months. There also is a $50 minimum restitution penalty for shooting the decoys.
Shooting from a road, trespassing, shooting from a motorized vehicle and other related infractions can increase penalties and fines.
Rexburg man lands record cutthroat in the Snake
IDAHO FALLS — A Rexburg man set a new catch-and-release fishing record after landing a 31-inch Yellowstone cutthroat trout from the Snake River in southeastern Idaho.
Nate Burr and a friend had been fishing the river for three days and looking for big trout. But fishing was slow, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Finally, a monster cutty slammed Burr’s fly.
“Hunting big trout on streamers means a day on the water can go from zero to 100 in a split second,” Burr said. “That was exactly the case with this fish.”
He followed the fish for half a mile in a drift boat before landing it. Burr took a quick photo and then released the trout. The fish barely beat the 30.5-inch Yellowstone cutthroat caught from the Snake River in August by Sam Hix of Bellaire, Texas.
According to the news release, Yellowstone cutthroat trout longer than 30 inches are rare and even more rare in rivers, where fish grow slower than they do in large lakes.