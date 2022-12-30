Former Hells Gate State Park manager dies
Former Hells Gate State Park manager Charlie Chase died last week, according to a post on the park’s Facebook page.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 4:21 am
Former Hells Gate State Park manager Charlie Chase died last week, according to a post on the park’s Facebook page.
Chase, 64, had been battling cancer for the past two years and died at his home in Lewiston. According to the post, Chase started at Hells Gate in 1985 and became assistant manager at Dworshak State Park in 2012 and manager at Hells Gate in 2013.
The park’s Facebook post included this: “We will miss your smile, your laughter, and your big heart, Charlie. Rest in Peace.”
Chase’s family is asking those who wish to honor him to make a donation to the Levon Chase Alumni Scholarship Fund at Orofino High School.
Rangers lead First Day Hike at Fields Spring
ANATONE — Rangers at Fields Spring State Park will lead a First Day Hike at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Those interested can meet at the Snowflake Shelter near the park’s campground parking lot. Snowshoes are recommended.
Those who would like the latest snow conditions can call the park at (509) 256-3332. Washington State Parks are not requiring visitors to have a Discovery Pass on Sunday.
Hells Gate welcoming hikers Sunday
Hells Gate State Park at Lewiston will offer hot drinks and food to First Day hikers Sunday.
The park will serve free chili and hot beverages at its Discovery Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The park is sponsoring unguided hikes throughout the day.
