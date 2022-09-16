Grant money used to expand parking at Lapwai gun range
LAPWAI — The Lewis Clark Wildlife Club put to work a grant from the NRA Foundation and the Friends of the NRA to expand the parking lot at its gun range on Tom Beall Road near here.
Club member Mike Lorenz said the parking lot recently was widened by about 20 feet making it more user friendly for today’s longer king- and crew-sized pickup trucks. The work was done by Contractors M.L. Albright and Lucky Acres Fencing and cost about $43,000.
Bingo Creek Road to remain closed during logging projects
HEADQUARTERS — The Bingo Creek Road and its tributaries will remain closed to all recreational activities and public entry because of a continuing timber harvest and hauling operation.
PotlatchDeltic and Idaho Department of Lands closed the road last spring and announced this week the closure will last through the end of the year.
The private timber company and state agency are each implementing large-scale salvage logging operations in response to last summer’s wildfires in the area. Bingo Creek Road joins Beaver Creek Road, also known as Road 247, north of Headquarters. The narrowness of the one-lane road makes it unable to safely accommodate both recreational and logging traffic.
New director sought by Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation
The Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation is seeking a new executive director.
Sally Ferguson, who has led the group that helps the U.S. Forest Service steward trails in the Selway-Bitterroot and Frank Church-River of No Return wilderness areas in central Idaho for nearly a decade, announced she intends to step away from the role early next year.
According to a news release from the group, Ferguson has been a driving force behind its growth. Her accomplishments included establishing the group as a model wilderness stewardship nonprofit organization in the region, expanding the number of wilderness ranger and wilderness stewards, attracting new volunteers, working with the Forest Service to develop programs for women and minorities, establishing the Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Endowment and growing the budget by 64%.
More information about the group and the search for a new executive director is available at selwaybitterroot.org.
Dworshak visitor center switching to off-season hours
AHSAHKA — With the summer recreation season ending, the Army Corps of Engineers is implementing off-season hours at the Dworshak Dam and Reservoir Visitor Center.
The center will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on weekends and federal holidays. Scheduled school tours are available, but no public tours will be offered.
The center is closed this week because of staffing issues but will reopen Monday.
For those seniors 62 years old and older, America the Beautiful Senior passes can be purchased at the Dworshak Visitor Center. This lifetime pass costs $80 and gives holders free day use and a 50% discount on camping in all federal areas. The visitor center has five other passes available that offer a range of discounts: a yearly pass for seniors, a yearly pass for all others, a handicapped pass and a veteran’s pass.
For questions concerning passes and information regarding current conditions, people may call (208) 476-1255 during business hours.
