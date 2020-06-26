Coeur d’Alene angler lands record 21-inch westslope cutthroat
COEUR D’ALENE — Tom Weadick of Coeur d’Alene set an Idaho catch-and-release record for westslope cutthroat trout recently.
According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Weadick caught the 21-inch cutthroat while fly fishing June 19 on the North Fork Coeur d’Alene River.
The previous record of 19.5 inches held by Dwaine Hasenoehrl has stood since 2016, when the catch-and-release record program first started. As an avid angler, Weadick previously held a similar record for bull trout.
Idaho Fish and Game recognizes catch-and-release records for four different subspecies of cutthroat found in Idaho, including native Bonneville, westslope and Yellowstone and introduced Lahontan cutthroat.
Westslope cutthroat trout are native in tributaries to the Columbia River Basin from central and northern Idaho and northward deep into British Columbia. They are widely distributed in the Salmon, Clearwater, Coeur d’Alene and Clark Fork river systems, and have been introduced into many alpine lakes across the state. More information on the catch-and-release record program can be found at idfg.idaho.gov/fish/record.
Online map shows work on trails in Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness
The U.S. Forest Service has released a digital map detailing the status of trail maintenance in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness Area.
Users can zoom in on an area they are interested in and click on a trail to receive information about the last time it was maintained, by whom and if it is scheduled to see maintenance in the near future. The trails are also color coded based on maintenance. Map users can leave comments on particular trails.
The map can be viewed at bit.ly/2YtUNpR. According to a Forest Service news release, the map works best when opened in Google Chrome or Firefox web browsers; a few glitches have been noted by users of Internet Explorer.
Varmint-for Score Championships to be held Sunday at Lapwai range
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will put on the Idaho state Varmint-for-Score Championship match at its range along Tom Beall Road near here Sunday.
The match, sanctioned by the National Bench Rest Association, will consist of one shot at each of five bull’s-eyes on one target, for record. All shots must be made in seven minutes. Shooting will be done from existing benches. Targets will be at 100 and 200 yards, and five targets for score per shooter will be shot at each range, plus a warm-up target at each range.
Varmint class rifles may be .24- to .40-caliber. Telescopic sights up to 24 power are allowed. Muzzle brakes are not allowed. The Varmint-for-Score rifle class has additional specific rules pertaining to weight, size and action type, and questions can be directed to match director Paul Gylling at (509) 553-1118 or (509) 397-3094.
The range will open for bench-rest competitors only at 7 a.m. For all noncompetitors, the range will be open at 9 a.m., as usual. The 18-bench side of the range, from which the match will be shot, is for the exclusive use of competitors. Noncompetitors will be allowed to shoot at distances up to 100 yards from the six-bench side.
For nonmatch shooters, there will be 10 cease-fires of 15 to 22 minutes, one of 45 to 50 minutes, and one of 35 to 40 minutes during this match, which will last well into the afternoon.
The range can be reached by turning east on Tom Beall Road off of U.S. Highway 95, 1 mile north of Lapwai and proceeding up the road about 4.5 miles.
More of Tucannon River Road in Umatilla forest opened to the public
POMEROY — Officials on the Umatilla National Forest have opened more of Tucannon River Road.
According to a news release from the agency, the road will be closed just past the Tucannon Campground. The campground is now open. The rest of the road remains closed because of flood damage, hazard trees and continuing repair work.
In addition, the following roads and trails remain closed along the Tucannon River: Portions or all of Forest Service roads 4712, 4620 and 4713, as is Meadow Creek Trail No. 3123, Panjab Trail No. 3127 and Rattlesnake Trail No. 3129. Access to Camp Wooten and some other state campgrounds is restricted.
The area experienced substantial road and trail damage in February from regionwide flooding across northeast Oregon and southeast Washington.
Boise angler sets new state catch-and-release catfish record by a whisker
A Boise angler reeled in a record fish last month on the Snake River in Canyon County, according to a Wednesday news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Scott Turner broke the state catch-and-release record for channel catfish when he caught a 32-inch fish on May 16.
He barely nudged out the previous record, a 31-inch fish caught in 2018 by James Stackhouse. Turner already held the state catch-and-release record for flathead catfish for a 38.5-inch fish caught at Brownlee Reservoir in 2018.
Catfish are widespread across southern Idaho, particularly in the Snake River. Late spring and summer is the best time to reel one in, Fish and Game officials said in the news release.
Fire restrictions in effect along Snake River at Wawawai County Park
WAWAWAI — Fire restrictions are in effect at Wawawai County Park along the lower Snake River here.
Campfires and smoking on trails are not permitted within park boundaries. Cooking with charcoal briquettes or gas grills is allowed. According to a news release from the Whitman County Parks Department, park visitors should be prepared and vigilant, and keep a bucket of water and shovel nearby when cooking.