Volunteers needed for National Public Lands Day on Saturday
SPALDING — Volunteers at the Nez Perce National Historical Park near here will join hundreds of thousands of people across the country at 9 a.m. Saturday for the largest single-day volunteer effort on public lands.
Volunteers who help rehabilitate and improve habitat in the park will receive a coupon redeemable for one fee-free day in a National Park.
Saturday is National Public Lands Day, which is designed to connect people to public land and their communities, inspire environmental stewardship and encourage use of public lands for education, recreation and general health. Projects may include planting, weeding and seeding in an effort to remove non-native plants and restore habitat.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to bring family, friends, classmates, students or coworkers to spend the day outdoors celebrating public lands.
Volunteers do not need to register but are requested to arrive at 9 a.m. to ensure they can fill out volunteer agreements and hear project instructions and safety briefings.
Projects are age appropriate for people 7 and older; volunteers younger than 18 need a parent’s signature.
Participants should bring water, closed toed shoes, sun protection and lunch for picnicking after the event.
More information is available by contacting National Park Service officials via email at nepe_volunteers@nps.gov.
Prescribed burn at Kelly Forks aimed at improving forest health, habitat
KELLY FORKS — Fire managers on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest started a prescribed burn near here this week as part of an effort to improve forest health and wildlife habitat.
On Wednesday, they used a helicopter to start the Barnard Junction prescribed burn above Kelly Creek. It has burned about 80 acres at last report. Fire managers passed on plans to start another prescribed burn in the Moose Creek drainage because of the nearby Shale Creek Fire, a natural fire that has burned about 75 acres at last report.
Fire crews will monitor both fires and could start others in the coming days.
Campground vandalized; officials asking for help finding the culprits
LOWELL — Law enforcement officers with the U.S Forest Service are seeking information about recent vandalism at O’Hara Campground, located on the Moose Creek Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest near here.
A concrete picnic table at one of the campsites was broken and marked with obscenities. Law enforcement officers are investigating the vandalism, which was discovered on Aug. 21. Anyone with information about this or other campground vandalism is encouraged to call (208) 942-0355 to speak with an investigator.
Potential penalties for destruction of government property can include a fine up to $5,000, six months imprisonment, and/or all costs of repairs to the damaged property.
Culvert replacement to temporarily close Palouse River Road No. 447
HARVARD — Visitors to the Palouse Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest should be aware of a coming temporary closure on a portion Palouse River Road No. 447.
Starting Sept. 9, the road will be closed between its junction with Forest Service Road No. 381 and the junction with Forest Service Road No. 767 for public safety during a culvert replacement project at Bluejacket Creek.
The closure is scheduled to last about two weeks.