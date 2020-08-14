Bridge replacement to close Meadow Creek Road
HARVARD — Meadow Creek Road off of State Highway 6 on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest near here will be closed for about 28 days starting Aug. 24 to accommodate a bridge replacement project.
During the work, the blocked area can be reached by driving north on the highway past its junction with Meadow Creek Road to Palouse Divide and turning left on Palouse Divide Road, also known as Road 377, and following it for about 10 miles.
The Palouse River Road is expected to be closed for about 28 days starting Sept. 14 as a bridge is replaced at Graves Meadow. The road, also known as Road 447, will be closed for 1,000 feet on either side of the work. The far side of the Graves Meadow Bridge can be reached by following Road 377 east from the Palouse Divide at State Highway 6 or west from its junction with State Highway 3.
Expect delays along forest roads 247, 250
PIERCE — Delays and slow speeds can be expected along the 247 and 250 roads along the North Fork of the Clearwater River during a dust abatement and surface stabilization project, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.
Contractors began mobilizing equipment this week. The work will occur on the 247 Road from Mile Mark 42.9 to the junction with Road 250 and from there to the Kelly Forks Work Center.
Officials say they’ll enforce road closure
PIERCE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Idaho Department of Lands and PotlatchDeltic Corp., have committed to enforcing a long-standing road system closure around Deer Creek Reservoir near here.
According to a Fish and Game news release, the closure covers about 4,800 acres and will be enforced this fall. For many years the closure had not been enforced, and signage has fallen into disrepair.
The purpose of the closure is to reduce road and trail erosion and enhance big game security.