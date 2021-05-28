Expect rough roads to N. Fork of Clearwater
PIERCE — Access to the North Fork of the Clearwater River could be difficult over the holiday weekend.
Work to fix a slump in State Highway 11 near Headquarters is causing delays as long as 15 minutes. Access to the river over the French Mountain on the 250 road is possible, however the road only recently emerged from winter snow and may be in rough shape, according to a report from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
WDFW seeks public comment on salmon seasons
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public comment on proposed rules for recreational and commercial salmon fishing seasons.
The rules were developed during the monthslong North of Falcon salmon season-setting process, where state, federal and tribal fishery managers work together to plan Washington’s commercial and recreational fishing seasons with input from the public. The agency hosted more than a dozen online public meetings this spring to gather initial input from anglers around the state.
The full rulemaking package can be viewed at wdfw.wa.gov/about/regulations/development. Members of the public can provide comments using the embedded web form, or by submitting them via email, phone or by mail. Contact information is available on the website. The agency will take public comment during a public hearing beginning at 9 a.m. June 22. That hearing will be conducted online at bit.ly/3fGn8Ak.
IFG: Young grizzly probably has moved on
SALMON — Idaho Fish and Game officials recently confirmed a year-old sighting of a grizzly bear near the Continental Divide southeast of the town of Salmon.
A sportsman captured the video last spring, according to a news release from the agency. After reviewing it recently, agency biologists confirmed it shows a subadult male grizzly. Young male grizzly bears are known to roam great distances and, according to the news release, it is unlikely the bear is still in the area.
The area where the bear was seen is outside of the state’s two known areas with grizzly bear populations — the northern portion of the Panhandle and the greater Yellowstone area in eastern Idaho.
Black bears are common in much of the state, according to the news release, and Fish and Game recommends steps to avoid conflicts with the animals, including keeping a clean camp, storing food and garbage in a closed vehicle or by hanging it in trees at least 100 yards from sleeping areas. Food and refuse should not be stored in tents, and food scraps, including cooking grease, shouldn’t be left in fire pits. When bears are seen, they should be viewed from a safe distance.
Emerald Creek area restoration project OK’d
CLARKIA — Officials on the St. Joe Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests have approved a restoration project that includes about 2,500 acres of logging in the Emerald Creek drainage near here.
The logging will target trees that are suffering from root rot. The area will be replanted with tree species less susceptible to insect and disease, according to a news release. Thinning to reduce the risk of wildfires will occur on about 188 acres.
More information on the project that has been developed over the past four years is available at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=54817.
Chinook and Cayuse passes opening today
OLYMPIA — Good news for drivers hoping for a scenic trip over the long Memorial Day weekend: the Chinook and Cayuse passes through Mount Rainier National Park will reopen to drivers for the season today.
The Washington Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that maintenance crews were in the final stages of clearing the roadways to open in time for the holiday weekend, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported.
Both passes close each winter because of avalanche risk and had been closed since Nov. 12.
Because of ongoing paving work, drivers should expect delays of as long as 20 minutes along State Route 123.
The entrance to the Ohanapecosh Campground will reopen Saturday.